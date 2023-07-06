New Wilmington College softball coach Megan Warren

WILMINGTON — Megan Warren has been named Wilmington College’s next head softball coach. She will begin her tenure, which includes serving as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), on July 17.

“I am thrilled that Megan has accepted our offer to be our next softball coach,” Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said. “She had a great visit to campus and everyone that came in contact with her throughout the process was highly impressed. We are excited to see where she takes our softball program.”

Warren comes to WC from her alma mater Defiance College where she has served as head softball coach the last five seasons. Warren maintained all the daily responsibilities of the softball program including recruiting an average of 11 student-athletes per class, achieving a program grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and creating new fundraising initiatives that raised more than $120,000 for the program.

On the field, Warren’s teams have qualified for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic (HCAC) tournament three times including each of the last two years. She carries a 79-87-1 overall record including a 34-32 mark in HCAC contests. Warren has coached 15 All-HCAC players, including the 2021 HCAC Player of the Year, as well as four all-region honorees in the last two seasons.

“I am grateful for Bill Wilson and the search committee for the opportunity to lead the Wilmington College softball team,” Warren said. “I am excited to grow a program close to the community I grew up in.”

Alongside her coaching duties, Warren, a native of Mason, has been active in the Defiance athletic department having served as an assistant director of athletics and SWA for the past academic year. In that roll, she was the staff advisor for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was the athletic department’s compliance officer.

Additionally, following the departure of former director of athletics Derek Woodley, Warren stepped in as acting director of athletics for four months. During that time, she hired three new head coaches, secured donations for a fully renovated student-athlete weight room and chaired the search committee that hired current director of athletics Tiffani Selhorst.

“I have nothing but gratitude for Defiance College and every person who was a part of my time there,” said Warren. “They have equipped me for this next chapter of my career and I’m looking forward to sharing my leadership and passion with the Quaker community.”

As a player, Warren a two-time All-HCAC performer including being named first team as a senior. She is among the program’s career leaders in hits (149), RBIs (100) and doubles (36). Warren holds two degrees from Defiance — a bachelor’s in athletic training and a master’s in business administration.

Warren was a first team All-Greater Miami Conference catcher for the Mason Comets in her senior season in 2013.