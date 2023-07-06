‘Kids Market Days’ set for the Clinton Co. Farmers Market

The 2023 Clinton County Farmers Market is pleased to announce two “Kids Market” days are scheduled for July 22 and Sept. 16 during the normal market hours of 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Market is held each Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square in downtown Wilmington, rain or shine through Oct. 14.

Kids, ages 7-17, are invited to be a vendor on “Kids Market Day,” selling their homemade, home baked or home grown products, according to a news release. Eligible kids must live in Clinton County or a surrounding county that touches Clinton County.

The goal of the “Kids Market” is to allow a space where kids have an opportunity to sell their crafts or items they have made or produced. The “Kids Market” will allow kids to experience what it is like to invest in an idea and use their creativity to produce items that others will want to purchase.

Examples of items that kids might wish to offer for sale at the market are: art work, handmade jewelry, baked goods such as cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, breads (no baked goods that requires refrigeration), sewn/knitted/crocheted items, painted rocks, pottery, or other craft items, homegrown produce that the child has grown or mainly assisted with in the garden.

Market organizers said they are excited to again be able to host the two special “Kids Market Day” events during the 2023 market season.

For an application and rules to be a “Kid Vendor,” please go to www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com for details and the application form. For questions, please contact the market manager at [email protected]