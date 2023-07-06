Local Republicans to hold Issue 1 meeting

The Clinton County Republican Party is hosting an Issue 1 informational meeting on July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building. Speakers include State Rep. Bob Peterson, State Rep. Bill Dean, State Senator Bob Hackett, State Central Committee Member Steve Austria, and a representative from Right to Life.

Port Authority finance committee to hold meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority finance committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive. Proper ID is required for entry.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. The meeting, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 203, in Wilmington, will be held to discuss the 2024 county revenue estimates.

Clark Twp. Trustees meeting changed

The Clark Township Board of Trustees July 13 meeting is being changed to July 18 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.