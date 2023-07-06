A single-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon around the Sugartree Street railway crossing resulted in the train stalling. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the driver reportedly didn’t notice the train coming at the crossing (which has no barrier) and was hit by the train. The driver did not appear to be impaired, according to the police, and had minor injuries.
John Hamilton | News Journal
