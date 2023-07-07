2023 Clinton County Fair attractions/entertainment schedule

Get ready for a week of entertainment and fun-filled activities at the 2023 Clinton County Fair, scheduled to take place from July 8-15.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
7 p.m. Demolition Derby- Bent Promotions… Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Right Turn Clyde… NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
SUNDAY, JULY 9
4 p.m. KOI Drag Racing…Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Bible Baptist Church Gospel Night…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
MONDAY, JULY 10
5 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford Grandstands
6 p.m. Ashley Martin…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
TUESDAY, JULY 11 SENIOR CITIZENS DAY-VETERANS DAY
(Free Admission for All Senior Citizens and Veterans)
6 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Tim Lltvin…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
6:30 p.m Diamond J Rodeo….Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. The Avalons…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
THURSDAY, JULY 13
6 p.m. Templin Rd…Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull…Busam Ford Grandstands
FRIDAY, JULY 14
7 p.m. Tractor & Semi Pull….Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. American Rebels…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
SATURDAY, JULY 15
6 p.m. George Bird…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
7 p.m. NTPA Regional National Truck and Tractor Pulls…Busam Ford Grandstands
Presented by: R+L Carriers