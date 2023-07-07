2023 Clinton County Senior Fair schedule

The senior fair schedule for the 2023 Clinton County Fair:

SATURDAY JULY 8

11 a.m. Opening Ceremonies/Honoree Presentation… Front Gate Clinton Co. Fair Business

3:30 p.m. Open Steer, Heifer, Feeder Calf Show….ATSG LEC

4 p.m. Midway Opens… Midway

7 p.m. Demolition Derby- Bent Promotions… Busam Ford Grandstands

7 p.m. Right Turn Clyde…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

SUNDAY JULY 9

9 a.m. Senior Division Open Rabbit Show…Rabbit Barn

1 p.m. Open Market Lamb & Open Market Goat Show…ATSG LEC

1 p.m. Photography- Peoples Choice Award Voting….Foral Hall

1 p.m. to 3:30pm Photography- Judging… Foral Hall

4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway, Busam Ford, KOI Drag Racing….Busam Ford Grandstand

MONDAY JULY 10

10 a.m. Department 7-Canned Goods, Handcrafts, Needlecrafts Judging…Floral Hall

2 p.m. Fine Arts Placings Posted…Floral Hall

4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway

5 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford

6 p.m…Entertainment- Ashley Martin, NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

TUESDAY JULY 11 VETERANS & SENIORS DAY

(Free Admission for All Senior Citizens 60yr + & Veterans)

10 a.m. Baked Goods Judging…Floral Hall

3 p.m. Open Swine Show…Busam Ford Swine Barn

4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway

5 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford Grandstands

5:30 p.m. Baked Goods Auction….Floral Hall

7 p.m. Entertainment- Tim Litvin… NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

WEDNESDAY JULY 12

4 p.m. Midway Opens.. Midway

6:30 p.m. Diamond J Rodeo…Busam Ford Grandstands

7 p.m. Entertainment- The Avalons..NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

THURSDAY July 13

9 a.m. Youth Division Open Rabbit Show…Rabbit Barn

4p.m. Midway Opens…Midway

6p.m. Entertainment Templin Rd.. NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull…. Busam Ford Grandstands

FRIDAY JULY 14

1 p.m. Midway Opens….Midway

6:45 p.m. Clinton Co Fair Honoree Presentation…Busam Ford Grandstands

7 p.m. Entertainment- American Rebels…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

7 p.m. Tractor & Semi Pull…Busam Ford Grandstands

SATURDAY JULY 15

11:30 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull…Busam Ford Grandstands

1 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway

1 p.m. Jr. Fair Sale of Champions…ATSG LEC

6 p.m. George Bird Band….NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage

7 p.m. NTPA Regional National Truck & Tractor Pulls Presented by: R+L Carriers…Busam Ford Grandstands

*Fair closes Saturday July 15 at 11 p.m. regardless of weather.