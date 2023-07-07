2023 Clinton County Senior Fair schedule

The senior fair schedule for the 2023 Clinton County Fair:
SATURDAY JULY 8
11 a.m. Opening Ceremonies/Honoree Presentation… Front Gate Clinton Co. Fair Business
3:30 p.m. Open Steer, Heifer, Feeder Calf Show….ATSG LEC
4 p.m. Midway Opens… Midway
7 p.m. Demolition Derby- Bent Promotions… Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Right Turn Clyde…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
SUNDAY JULY 9
9 a.m. Senior Division Open Rabbit Show…Rabbit Barn
1 p.m. Open Market Lamb & Open Market Goat Show…ATSG LEC
1 p.m. Photography- Peoples Choice Award Voting….Foral Hall
1 p.m. to 3:30pm Photography- Judging… Foral Hall
4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway, Busam Ford, KOI Drag Racing….Busam Ford Grandstand
MONDAY JULY 10
10 a.m. Department 7-Canned Goods, Handcrafts, Needlecrafts Judging…Floral Hall
2 p.m. Fine Arts Placings Posted…Floral Hall
4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway
5 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford
6 p.m…Entertainment- Ashley Martin, NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
TUESDAY JULY 11 VETERANS & SENIORS DAY
(Free Admission for All Senior Citizens 60yr + & Veterans)
10 a.m. Baked Goods Judging…Floral Hall
3 p.m. Open Swine Show…Busam Ford Swine Barn
4 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway
5 p.m. Harness Racing…Busam Ford Grandstands
5:30 p.m. Baked Goods Auction….Floral Hall
7 p.m. Entertainment- Tim Litvin… NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
WEDNESDAY JULY 12
4 p.m. Midway Opens.. Midway
6:30 p.m. Diamond J Rodeo…Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Entertainment- The Avalons..NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
THURSDAY July 13
9 a.m. Youth Division Open Rabbit Show…Rabbit Barn
4p.m. Midway Opens…Midway
6p.m. Entertainment Templin Rd.. NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull…. Busam Ford Grandstands
FRIDAY JULY 14
1 p.m. Midway Opens….Midway
6:45 p.m. Clinton Co Fair Honoree Presentation…Busam Ford Grandstands
7 p.m. Entertainment- American Rebels…NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
7 p.m. Tractor & Semi Pull…Busam Ford Grandstands
SATURDAY JULY 15
11:30 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull…Busam Ford Grandstands
1 p.m. Midway Opens…Midway
1 p.m. Jr. Fair Sale of Champions…ATSG LEC
6 p.m. George Bird Band….NAPA Auto Parts Sound Stage
7 p.m. NTPA Regional National Truck & Tractor Pulls Presented by: R+L Carriers…Busam Ford Grandstands
*Fair closes Saturday July 15 at 11 p.m. regardless of weather.