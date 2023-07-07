City partners with SLWA to offer homeowners service line protection

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to educate homeowners about their service line responsibilities and offer protection to city homeowners for the water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to the city’s systems, according to a news release.

The coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices.

“Many homeowners do not know that damage to the service lines on their property is their responsibility to repair,” said Rick Schaffer, Public Works director. “In the event of a service line repair emergency, the homeowner is responsible for scheduling the repair and covering the associated cost. As the City of Wilmington homes age along with the infrastructure serving them, SLWA repair plans provide homeowners with an optional solution so they can be prepared for this type of unexpected repair.”

The Service Line Warranty Program protects against repairs needed to pipes on homeowners’ property, according to the release. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by the City of Wilmington. If a customer’s service line needs repair, a call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local, licensed and insured contractor familiar with local code. There are no service fees or deductibles, and the repair is guaranteed for one year.

This program is voluntary for homeowners, provided at no cost to the City of Wilmington and no public funds are used to promote or administer the program.

“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair; they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of SLWA parent HomeServe NA. “We’re pleased to be partnering with the City of Wilmington and look forward to the opportunity to provide Wilmington homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency.”

Founded in 2003, SLWA has partnered with over 850 leading cities and municipalities in the U.S. to provide repair service plans. SLWA has been recognized as the nation’s largest and most trusted source of utility line plans endorsed by the National League of Cities, according to a news release. For questions about this service, or to enroll, contact SLWA at 866-922-9006 or visit www.slwofa.com.