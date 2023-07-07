Jamey Grogg is hanging it up after 26 seasons as a softball coach in the Blanchester school district. News Journal File Photo

Much like finding officials for athletic events, finding coaches … good coaches … is a major chore for high school athletic directors.

Generally, the first choice for any coaching opening is someone on the teaching staff within the school district.

But that teacher slash coach pool is dwindling. The demand on teachers grows and there are those that simply don’t have the extra time to grab a whistle after a full day in the classroom.

That’s unfortunate. I’ve found that the majority of good teachers also make good coaches.

Likewise, the demands of coaches is growing. All the hoops people must jump through to be a coach in today’s world is massive. More on that later.

Wilmington does not have any coaching openings, a relief to be sure as the start of the school year nears.

Clinton-Massie filled its boys soccer position with Trevor Kackley while the rest of the varsity head coaches are the same as 2002-23.

East Clinton filled its new posts with Whitney Harner as swim coach and Cheyanne Fleming as the cheer coach.

Blanchester has several positions still open, including varsity wrestling, varsity boys and girls track/field, cross country and softball.

JAMEY GROGG: The softball opening at Blanchester will be hard to fill. Jamey Grogg leaves the program after 26 years. He was head coach 20 seasons, not counting 2020 when the season was cancelled because of Covid-19.

He took the team to the state tournament in 2005, sporting a 23-3 record. Blanchester lost in the state semifinal to Zane Trace.

Grogg and BHS had a 120-35 six-year run with 16 tournament wins. After the 2011 season, Grogg resigned as varsity head coach then returned after two seasons.

“I am hanging it up,” said Grogg. “I had debated over the idea of retiring from the softball job the last several seasons. The more I thought about it, I guess I just decided it was time.”

Grogg was an assistant coach for three seasons under Ron Duncan and Dean Lynch before becoming head coach. In all he’s been a softball coach at some level at BHS for 26 years.

“It’s a lot of time, a lot of commitment,” said Grogg. “The time and commitment I had given to the softball program, it’s time to give that same time and commitment to my family, my friends and myself.”

Grogg said he was fortunate to have great talent at Blanchester. More importantly, the talented players were willing to work out of season to get better.

“The one thing I always tell people about that time,” Grogg said of his state qualifying team, “Eight of my nine starters on that team, either were playing or had played travel ball. They were just so experienced. Their overall knowledge, understanding of the game … I just had to make out the lineup. They knew how to play. Talent will take you pretty far but all coaches know, a lot of time it’s the kids who spend extra time away from the season that really help a program enjoy runs of success.”

Grogg believes whoever takes over the coaching reins will have success.

“There is a lot of talent in that program and a lot of talent coming up,” Grogg said. “I wanted to make sure whoever is coming after me has an opportunity to come in and be successful immediately.”

As with any coach, though, Grogg knows devoting more time to one family means you are leaving another family.

“The few girls that are going to be seniors next year, I have spent two or three years with those girls,” he said. “When it comes to coaching at the varsity level, walking away from a group that is next year’s seniors that is such a great group of kids is extremely difficult. I am proud of the things we were able to accomplish with that program. I know next year when spring rolls around I’ll miss it.”

And Grogg will be missed as well. Good guy. Good coach.

“I would not have had the success I did without them all the people who helped me over the years,” he said. “I know I cannot mention them all, but a few are Butch Whitaker, Matt Sexton, Tom Lee and Jim Gregory. I am also grateful to all my former players. I could not have done what I did without their commitment and effort.”

HOOPS UPDATE: The Ohio High School Athletic Association posted its divisional assignments for the 2023-24 basketball.

Among all eight boys and girls teams, Blanchester’s boys are the only program that will change divisions from last season.

The Wildcats will be Division III this season, instead of Division II.

Wilmington boys and girls, along with Clinton-Massie boys and girls remain in Division II. The Blanchester girls, East Clinton girls and East Clinton will all be Division III.

FAST SUMMER: When the Clinton County Fair arrives, it means Summer is a bit more than half over as it relates to the school year.

The first day of coaching for fall sports are July 31 for cross country, football, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis and volleyball.

NON-SPORTS: If you haven’t been and have a chance to visit Ruby Falls in Chattanooga, Tenn., do so. We were able to get there recently and it was a great time for young and old alike. Check it out.

