Wheat harvest delays and reduced quality of wheat

Everyone knows that wheat harvest “ruins your 4th of July plans.” Generally, if weather permits, wheat should be coming out of the fields around the 4th of July. This year however, the weather seems to be making things more difficult. Not only does wet weather keep growers from harvesting wheat, but continual drying and moistening can have negative impacts on grain quality when taken to the elevator. Usually delays in harvest due to wet weather can decrease grain quality in three major ways, reduced test weight, pre-harvest sprouting, and fungal colonization.

Reduced test weight

Test weight is the grain weight per unit volume or the grain density, this is the mostly likely to be negatively affected by delayed harvest. Reduced test weight is usually caused by the seed not filling completely, or not maturing and drying down naturally. When the grain becomes wet again after drying down, the seed will swell, and after this happens a few times, the kernel will not return to its usual size. This will decrease the test weight because the kernels are now larger in size and take up more space but are the same weight. The grain elevator can pack fewer kernels into the measuring container, and you will be docked.

Pre-harvest sprouting

Pre-harvest sprouting can be caused by delayed harvested caused by moisture. Sprouting looks like a swelling kernel, a splitting seed coat, and germination on the wheat head. There are some cultivars of wheat that are more tolerant to sprouting than others, and sprouting can vary from field to field as depending on duration of rain events and humidity. Sprouting also can cause reduced test weights because the moisture taken into the kernel and sugars are converted and used to allow the kernel to germinate. Each wheat cultivar varies in their ability to take in water, how quickly they dry, and how quickly sugars are used, and for this reason grain quality will be different in different cultivars of wheat.

Mold

Mold can also be a problem on wheat in delayed harvest situations. Environments where plants are close together, with heat a moisture, this is a prime growing situation for fungi. Fungi will grow in the seedhead and on the straw, this is especially prominent in lodged wheat. Usually, blackish saprophytic molds on the surface of the grain doesn’t affect grain quality. Pathogenic molds that are white or pink do however affect grain quality negatively. In wheat where head scab was prevalent, increased amounts of vomitoxins can be present especially in delayed harvest wheat.

For mitigation, grain could be harvested during the first dry-down. Harvesting at a slightly higher moisture level (18% as example) might also be useful for minimizing quality losses. If grain is harvested at moisture above 15% it should be dried down to below 15% before storage to minimize mold growth and mycotoxins in storage.

Information taken from the C.O.R.N newsletter, for more information go to agcrops.osu.edu

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.