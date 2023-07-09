The Clinton County Fair Horse Show was held Saturday. The show was suspended due to rain and resultant arena conditions. Pictured are Layla Sherwood and her horse Rocky. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Marleigh Ross and her horse Zippos Tiger Babe. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Kairi Hutchinson and her horse Grey Mare. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Brody Fisher was the Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship winner and will be the equine representative in the showmanship sweepstakes contest. He is pictured with his horse Harry and the 2023 Horse Ambassador Kami Kile. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

