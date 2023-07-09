John Gomez, from the State Treasurer’s Office, commends the hard work of fair organizers and expresses hope for a fun-filled event for all attendees, highlighting the importance of community and celebrating the Clinton County Fair’s enduring success. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Commissioner Mike McCarty addresses the audience during the opening ceremony at the fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Jackie Schneder and her great-grandbaby Asher share a heartwarming moment after accepting the prestigious award on behalf of her late husband Earl Schneder. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Anthony Spaetzel, on behalf of Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s Office, expresses his pleasure in attending the opening ceremony of the Clinton County Fair and reads a letter from Wenstrup, extending well wishes to all fair participants, organizations, and vendors while congratulating the Clinton County Agriculture Society for their commitment to the community and the fair’s opening day festivities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Gregory Peck accepts a plaque from the Clinton County Agricultural Society at the commencement ceremony on Saturday morning for his continued support of the Clinton County Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton County fair board members, commissioners, and representatives pose for a commemorative photograph near the front entrance flagpole at the fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The Color Guard from the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 during the Pledge of Allegiance at the commencement ceremony Saturday morning. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos State Representative Bill Dean speaks to the crowd during the opening ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Ryan Holiday, representing Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, delivers a proclamation recognizing the Clinton County Fair as a driving force behind Ohio’s agricultural economy, creating an enjoyable environment for youth participation. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Jackie Schneder and her family proudly pose for a photo, displaying the plaque awarded in honor of her late husband Earl “Poppy” Schneder’s remarkable dedication to the Clinton County Jr. Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Jackie Schneder, wife of the late Earl “Poppy” Schneder, accepts a plaque on behalf of her family in recognition of Earl’s unwavering support for the Clinton County Jr. Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Fair commenced with a lively opening ceremony held at the front gates around the flag pole Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The event included speakers State Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia), Ryan Holiday, John Gomez, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, and Anthony Spaetzel.

Dean expressed his appreciation for the fair’s humble beginnings and its remarkable growth. In his address, he shared, “The Lord says, ‘Do not despise small beginnings.’ Now look at it for what it’s become. I thank the Lord for this.”

Representing Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, Holiday read a proclamation acknowledging the Clinton County Fair’s vital role in driving agriculture, a cornerstone of Ohio’s economy. Holiday said, “The Clinton County Fair helps drive agriculture as a staple of Ohio’s economy, while creating a fun and relaxing environment for youth to participate. Therefore, I would like to recognize and congratulate the Clinton County Fair Board and dedicated volunteers for their commitment to the community and the celebration of Ohio’s great agricultural heritage. Thank you.”

Gomez, representing the Ohio Treasurer’s Office, commended all those involved in organizing the fair and expressed his hope for a joyous and memorable event for attendees. He praised their hard work and dedication and wished the fair continued success in the years to come.

Spaetzel, on behalf of Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s office, conveyed his pleasure at being present and read a letter from Wenstrup. In the letter, Wenstrup extended his best wishes to fair participants, organizations, vendors, and, most importantly, the youth of Clinton County. He commended the Clinton County Agricultural Society on the opening day ceremonies and celebrated the fair as a cherished tradition.

During the ceremony, the Clinton County Agricultural Society honored two individuals with plaques. One of the honorees was the late Earl “Poppy” Schneder, recognized posthumously for his unwavering support of the Clinton County Jr. Fair. Accepting the award on Earl’s behalf, his wife Jackie Schneder expressed her gratitude and said, “I want to thank you all for representing our ‘Poppy.’ He was pretty special, as you all know. He had lots of you in 4-H, and he was the horse dentist of Clinton County. I just want to thank you all again.”

Another individual honored at the ceremony was Gregory Peck, who has been responsible for the fair’s sound production each year and has been a dedicated supporter of the event. Expressing surprise, Peck remarked, “Well, I was not expecting this. Clinton County Fair is a special place because it is the first fair of the season that we start, and we end up here for the Clinton County Corn Festival. So, my beginnings and endings are here. Thank you for having me for 14 years.”

The opening ceremony marked the beginning of a week filled with exciting events, agricultural showcases, and family fun at the 2023 Clinton County Fair.

As the fair kicks into full swing, the community is encouraged to join in the celebration of Clinton County’s rich agricultural heritage while supporting local participants and organizations.