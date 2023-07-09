Orcutt: Scott Fish Bowl about more than fantasy football

Jeremiah Orcutt, who lives in Wilmington with his family, writes about fantasy football for the News Journal. He will be participating in his fourth Scott Fish Bowl. What is the Scott Fish Bowl? Whether you play fantasy football or not, you’ll want to read about it.

If you’re reading this, then you know it is time to start talking about fantasy football again.

I want to kick off this conversation by starting with the event that “kicks off” the fantasy football season. That event starts on Sunday and is called the Scott Fish Bowl.

What is the Scott Fish Bowl (SFB)? SFB is the premier tournament in the fantasy football industry bringing together nearly every fantasy football analyst in the industry, many famous celebrities, former professional athletes and hundreds upon hundreds of fans.

It’s about community, networking and, of course and most importantly, raising money for worthwhile causes. SFB has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. This tournament, which drafts in many cities worldwide this month, has become known as the unofficial start of the fantasy football season for many.

The SFB started in 2005 on a site called FFOasis and was a tournament just for the subscribers of the FFOasis site. The FFOasis site and the tournament were created by a guy named … you guessed it … Scott Fish. When the FFOasis site was closed, he moved the tournament to a new web location called Scott Fish Bowl in 2010.

Now, 12 Scott Fish Bowls later, we are preparing to start SFB13. This tournament has grown exponentially every year and includes thousands of entrants. The tournament itself has more than 3,300 entrants and is 276 leagues consisting of 12 teams per league.

Every team in your 12-team league will have a head-to-head matchup through week 11. The league set up is superflex and tight end premium. The playoffs start in Week 12 and the top 50 percent of teams in points scored make the playoffs.

Through each round of the playoffs, teams are racked and stacked based on points scored and the bottom 10 percent are eliminated until Week 15 and 16 then it is the bottom 34 percent that are eliminated.

In week 17, each team will get half its season average (average of all previous weeks) plus its week 17 score. Top score wins. The only prizes are league winners are guaranteed spots into the next year’s tournament.

Who is Scott Fish?

Scott Fish is one of the most recognizable names in the fantasy industry and one of the most creative fantasy football commissioners. His longtime goal is to convince every league he can to donate one entry fee to charity. His major passions include helping his fantasy football community family and charitable work.

Because of his work, he has been well decorated. In 2018, Scott Fish was named one of The Athletic’s Persons of the Year. In January 2020, Fish received the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association’s Humanitarian of the Year award for 2019 for his efforts raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and for pushing the mindset in the community that if we each give a little bit with our hobby, we can do a lot of good.

In June 2021, he was awarded the Matthew Berry Game Changer Award for pushing the industry to add charitable components to what we do and galvanizing and connecting the fantasy industry. On the Scott Fish Bowl website, Scott states 59 million people play fantasy football each year and the average person spends $500. He hopes each year to raise $100,000.

What is Fantasy Cares?

The mission of Fantasy Cares is to push people to bring a charitable element to their fantasy leagues and to help raise money each year through the fantasy sports community for various charities. The majority of money raised is to be used to buy toys for kids at Christmas with those toys being donated to Toys for Tots.

In the past, we also have fundraisers to send money for hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey, food shelves, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coats for Kids, Go Pantry, Feeding America, the Equal Justice Initiative, Last Christmas, Every Meal, ALS One, Noresled Dog Rescue and many more. Visit www.fantasycares.org.

I am headed into my fourth SFB, I previously played in SFB07, SFB11 and SFB12. It is a lot of fun and very competitive. It helps create a sense of community and brings people together from across the industry.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for next year at www.scottfishbowl.com. As Scott Fish says, “Work hard, be good person and everything else will follow.”