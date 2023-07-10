Community Calendar

Blood drive to be held at CMH

Give blood at a time of critical need and get a chance to win Morgan Wallen concert tickets when you donate at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, July 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium. Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage following the July 4 holiday period.

Food for All mobile pantry coming soon

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton Co Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, July 13. Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Rotary Club to hold open house

The Wilmington PM Rotary Club will host an open house and information session on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Cast and Crew, which is located at the Murphy Theatre (50 W. Main St.) The group will be serving light refreshments, and the theatre bar and concessions stand will also be open. There will also be a presentation on some of the organization’s past events, and upcoming projects for the community. For more information, please reach out to Wilmington PM Rotary Club president, Michael Allbright, [email protected] or 937-974-7901.

Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District to hold blood drive

Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, July 17 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, July 24 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. This is the third grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Community Action to host open house at Aging Up facility

The Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. is inviting the community to an open house at the Wilmington Savings Bank-Clinton County Aging Up facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington, on Aug. 3 from 1-3 p.m. During the open house, there will be a dedication ceremony recognizing Michael Daugherty.