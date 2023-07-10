Taylor Gallion, right, gets sworn in as Wilmington’s latest firefighter by Mayor John Stanforth at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Byrne, right, swears in Jonathan McKay as a Wilmington At-Large member at Thursday’s council meeting. McKay was appointed by the Clinton County Republican Party after Matt Purkey was appointed to the president seat. John Hamilton | News Journal Matt Purkey, left, gets sworn in as the new Wilmington City Council President by Mayor John Stanforth at Thursday’s meeting. Purkey was appointed by the Clinton County Republican Party to fill the seat after Mark McKay resigned last month. John Hamilton | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Stormwater runoff and landfill rates were among the topics of discussions at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Stormwater Runoff

The council passed the second reading of an ordinance to amend the “control of post-construction stormwater runoff ordinance to comply with provisions of the current OEPA (Ohio Environmental Protection Agency) permit” associated with the city’s current storm sewer system.

According to the ordinance, the purpose of the ordinance is “to establish minimum stormwater management requirements and controls to protect and safeguard the general health, safety, and welfare of the public residing in watersheds within this jurisdiction.”

The ordinance indicates this will be applicable to “all subdivision or site plan applications.” Exempted activities could include additions and modifications to existing single-family houses, developments to not disturb an acre or more of the property, agricultural activity, and repairs to any stormwater treatment practice deemed necessary by the city.

Before the reading, council member Nick Eveland asked if this was “an absolute requirement” from OEPA. City Public Works Director Rick Schaffer advised the stormwater permit said the city needed to follow the guidelines they had. Eveland advised he wanted to see the language in the guidelines and wished to see a copy of the stormwater manual, because he said it could impede on a local resident’s project.

The third reading is scheduled for the next meeting on July 20.

Landfill Rates

The first reading of an ordinance amending certain sections of the codified ordinance in regard to a landfill rate increase was passed at the meeting.

According to the ordinance, “the City has conducted a review of the usage, projected growth, current and future capacity, and condition of facilities and infrastructure, and has examined all aspects of maintaining and operating the City’s landfill and refuse service now and in the foreseeable future.”

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told the council this continues the five-year rate plan back in 2018. The ordinance indicates, among some of the increases, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, residential curbside pickup would go from $20.89 per dwelling unit to $21.93.

There will also be an increase in landfill tipping fees. Among the increases includes a minimum $16 per cubic feet for cars, full-sized trucks, small trucks, trailers, and compactable materials.

Shidaker indicates the reason for this was due to them being under-priced compared to other landfills, and it would see them receive more landfill from outside their jurisdiction filling up the city’s landfill.

The next reading will occur at the July 20 meeting.

Also during the meeting:

• Matt Purkey was sworn in as the new city council president. He was appointed by the Clinton County Republican Party to fill the seat after Mark McKay recently resigned. Also, Jonathan McKay was sworn in as a Wilmington At-Large member.

• Taylor Gallion was sworn in as the newest member of the Wilmington Fire Department.

• It was announced that a public hearing will be held at the July 20 Wilmington City Council meeting in regard to the rezoning of 146 Doan St. from TN (Traditional Neighborhood) to LI (Light Industrial).