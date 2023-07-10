Day two of the Clinton County Fair Horse Show was held Sunday. Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship trophy winner, Jenna Hanlon, pictured with her horse “Luke at the Minutes,” 2023 Horse Ambassador Kami Kile, and Kelly (Fair) Smith, who presented the award. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Claire Carter competing with her horse “Kinda Clueless.” Photos by Elizabeth Clark Jenna Hanlon, pictured atop her horse “Luke at the Minutes,” was also the winner of the Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure trophy and the Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Championship trophy. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Kaylin Fawcett competes in a jumping class with her horse “Buster.” Photos by Elizabeth Clark Kaden Kimple and her horse, “Deo,” won the Sheila Sites Memorial Dressage and Jumping Trophy. Presenting the award are Sheila’s daughters, Chelsea and Megan. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Mallory Thomason and her horse, “Burnt Fork Blu,” competing in barrel racing. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship trophy was won by Kairi Hutchinson and her horse, “Grey Mare.” Photos by Elizabeth Clark Kami Kile won the Ed Reed Memorial Contesting trophy. She is pictured with her horses, “Houdini” and “Banjo.” Photos by Elizabeth Clark

