Port Authority finance committee to hold meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority finance committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive. Proper ID is required for entry.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. The meeting, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 203, in Wilmington, will be held to discuss the 2024 county revenue estimates.

Clark Twp. Trustees meeting changed

The Clark Township Board of Trustees July 13 meeting is being changed to July 18 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 Annual Meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. If you are interested in running for the Board of Supervisors, please call 937-382-2461. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.