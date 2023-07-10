The Clinton County Jr. Fair Dog Costume Class and Cloverbud Dog Show were held on Monday. Senior costume class (left to right): Shelbie Panetta and Bandit as the Lorax and Once-ler, Kai Alexander and Raymond as Han and Chewie, Danica Henderson and Brownie as Batman and Robin, 2023 Jr Fair King Eli Caldwell, and Prince for the day Eli Bryant. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Intermediate costume class (left to right): Wyatt Philpot and Ryder as Jurassic Park, Bella Highlander and Milo as the Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam, Caidance Latham and Huckleberry as Barbie and Ken, Ben Alexander and Kevin as How to Train Your “Kevin,” 2023 Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell, and Prince for the day Eli Bryant. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Junior costume class (left to right): Emmit Addison and Sally as The Bark Knight, Gus Neumann- Kaaz and Sissy as the Grinch and Max, Lily Shorts and Blitz as chickens, 2023 Jr Fair King Eli Caldwell, and Prince for the day Eli Bryant. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Chloe Addison and Patches in the Cloverbud costume class. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Some of the participants in the Cloverbud costume class. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Isaiah Thirey and his dog Hank in the You and Your Dog class. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

