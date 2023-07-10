Starbuck Road to close for culvert replacements

Beginning Monday, July 17, weather permitting, Starbuck Road will be closed for culvert replacements, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

These culverts are located between Prairie Road and Dwiggins Road in Union Township. The last address accessible from the south (Prairie Road) is 1909 Starbuck Road, and the last address accessible from the north (Dwiggins) is 2313 Starbuck Road.

Access to address 2031 Starbuck Road, located within the project area, will vary as the project progresses.

The project is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.