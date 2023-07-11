Logan Fugate won the grand champion market turkey prize at Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show. From left to right are: FCS Ambassador Carolyn Koch, Logan Fugate, and judge Mike Murphey.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
Khloe Beam won the reserve champion market turkey prize.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
Logan Fugate won the grand champion market turkey prize at Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show. From left to right are: FCS Ambassador Carolyn Koch, Logan Fugate, and judge Mike Murphey.
Khloe Beam won the reserve champion market turkey prize.