The Clinton County Jr. Fair goat shows were held Saturday and Sunday. Maggie Grant was named the overall champion in meat production doe. Pictured (left to right) are: Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Maggie Grant, and Fair King Eli Caldwell.

Kaiden Smith was named the reserve champion in meat production doe. Pictured (left to right) are: Fair King Eli Caldwell, judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, and Kaiden Smith.

Hope Brelsford was named the overall champion dairy doe. Pictured (left to right) are: Fair King Eli Caldwell, judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Hope Brelsford, and Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan.

Lily Brelsford was named the reserve champion dairy doe. Pictured (left to right) are: Fair King Eli Caldwell, Lily Brelsford, judge Julie Morrow Shriner, and Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan.

Kaiden Smith won the top prize for champion breeding intermediate doe. Pictured (left to right) are: judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan ,Kaiden Smith Jr., and Fair King Eli Caldwell.

Kaiden Smith also won reserve champion breeding intermediate doe. Pictured (left to right) are: judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, Kaiden Smith Jr., and Fair King Eli Caldwell.

The outstanding exhibitors for the pygmy goat show (left to right): Judge Sarah Covert, Outstanding Junior Mallory Thomason, and Outstanding Senior Makayla Thomason.

The reserve champion breeding senior doe prize went to Samantha Woodruff. From left to right, Fair King Eli Calwell, judge Julie Morrow Shriner, Samantha Woodruff, and Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan.

Outstanding exhibitors were also named. From left to right, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, Outstanding Junior Exhibitor Kaiden Smith, Outstanding Senior Exhibitor Jaden Snyder, and Fair King Eli Caldwell.

The Breeding Goat Showman of Showmen was Taylor Baker. From left to right, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, Taylor Baker, and Fair King Eli Caldwell.