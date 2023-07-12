Two participants await the interview round at the dog show held Tuesday morning at the Clinton County Fair. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Enthusiastic young participants showcase their bond with their four-legged companions as they compete in the Dog Obedience and Showmanship Show at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — In a heartwarming display of dedication and camaraderie, the annual Jr. Fair Dog Obedience and Showmanship Show took place Tuesday at 10 a.m. within the Peterson building at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The event showcased the remarkable bond shared between young participants and their beloved dogs, highlighting the impressive skills and deep connections formed through months of training and hard work.

Prior to the show, the fairgrounds buzzed with excitement as children and their furry friends could be seen practicing diligently outside the building. Participants from various backgrounds and with different breeds of dogs prepared to showcase their abilities.

Kairi Hutchinson, one of the dog show participants, spoke passionately about her experience. When asked about the challenges she faced during the show, Hutchinson replied, “When it comes to showing, you have a lot of nerves, so I had that challenge and I’m sure a lot of people also had that challenge. So how I dealt with my nerves was by not putting it on my dog, but by talking to the dog, and just doing everything that I possibly can to just sit there and breathe and relax and not worry about it too much.”

Hutchinson emphasized that showing dogs requires a significant amount of time and patience.

The event featured two judges, Susan Geers-Meiners as the showmanship judge, and Amanda Mcqueary as the obedience judge. Geers-Meiners shed light on the judging criteria, saying, “What we’re looking for is the child’s relationship with the dog, how they interact with the dog. The dog doesn’t have to be perfect, but does the child stay calm when they show the dog? Do they set the legs properly? Do they keep the dog under control?”

In addition, she mentioned that showmanship extends beyond handling the dog, focusing on interactions with other participants and attentiveness to the judge. Geers-Meiners emphasized the importance of interview skills and grooming, highlighting the value of the 4-H program in preparing children for future endeavors.

Mcqueary, responsible for assessing obedience, emphasized the significance of adhering to the AKC regulations. She explained, “In obedience, we’re looking for dogs to follow the rules as closely as possible. We want a dog to listen without being told, to sit without hearing a command, and to ensure they aren’t restricted by tight leashes, among other criteria.”

Mcqueary also praised the exceptional performance of Tuesday’s participants, particularly noting their impressive stays, a testament to their dedication and consistent training throughout the year.

The Dog Obedience and Showmanship Show not only celebrated the achievements of the young participants but also showcased the strong bonds formed between humans and their canine companions. It provided a platform for children to showcase their hard work, discipline, and passion for their four-legged friends.

As the event concluded, the joy and fulfillment radiated from participants and spectators alike.

Geers-Meiners expressed her enthusiasm for getting more people involved. She said, “I like to encourage people to get involved because it’s fun, there’s something for everyone, and you get to spend the day with dogs, your pets, and that’s the best thing ever. Today, I got to hang out and pet dogs all day and eat fried food at the fair. What’s better than that?”