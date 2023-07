Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Dog Show awards

The following are results from Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair Dog Show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

Costume Contest

Junior- 1st Lily Shorts, 2nd Gus Neumann-Kaaz, 3rd Emmit Addison.

Intermediate- 1st Wyatt Philpot, 2nd Belle Highlander, 3rd Caidance Latham, 4th Ben Alexander.

Senior- 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Shelbie Panetta, 3rd Kai Alexander

Cloverbuds Showing Stuffed Animals- Addison Reed, Collins Webb, Bently Hamm, Kara Delgado, Camilla Schnell, Vincent Schnell, Isaiah Daniels, Chloe Addison, Oliver Addison, Marshall Zimmerman, Lydia Jackson, Micah Cone, Paige Carey, Olivia Carey, Aden Weisenberger, Hudson Emerson

You and Your Dog

Junior A- 1st Ellie Jordan, 2nd Gus Neumann-Kaaz, 3rd Lily Shorts.

Junior B- 1st Samuel Jordan, 2nd Emmit Addison.

Intermediate A- 1st Bella Highlander, 2nd Ben Alexander

Intermediate B- 1st Isaiah Thirey, 2nd Elizabeth Smith, 3rd Caidance Latham, 4th Andrew Thirey, 5th Peyton Ober, 6th Wyatt Philpot

Senior A- 1st Kai Alexander.

Senior B- 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd Taylor Baker, 4th Shelbie Panetta .

Grooming Contest

Junior A- 1st Lily Shorts, 2nd Ellie Jordan, 3rd Gus Neumann-Kaaz

Junior B- 1st Sam Jordan, 2nd Emmit Addison

Intermediate A- 1st Ben Alexander, 2nd Bella Highlander

Intermediate B- 1st Andrew Thirey, 2nd Peyton Ober, 3rd Elizabeth Smith, 4th Isaiah Thirey, 5th Caidance Latham, 6th Wyatt Philpot.

Senior A- 1st Kai Alexander

Senior B- 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Shelbie Panetta, 3rd Kairi Hutchinson

Rally Obedience

Advanced- Gold: Danica Henderson. Intermediate- Gold: Andrew Thirey. Novice B- Gold: Caidance Latham, Wyatt Philpot, Taylor Baker, Kairi Hutchinson, Morgan Riggers, Peyton Ober. Bronze: Ellie Smith. Novice A- Gold: Kai Alexander, Bella Highlander, Silver: Lily Shorts. Bronze: Ben Alexander, Ellie Jordan.

Agility Friday, July 7

Standard

Gold- Ellie Smith, Isaiah Thirey, Kairi Hutchinson, Taylor Baker, Ben Alexander, Lily Shorts, Bella Highlander. Silver- Kai Alexander. Bronze- Andrew Thirey, Samuel Jordan.

Mad Shape Dash

Gold- Andrew Thirey, Kairi Hutchinson, Samuel Jordan, Taylor Baker, Kai Alexander, Lily Shorts

Jumpers

Gold- Ellie Smith, Isaiah Thirey, Cadance Latham, Taylor Baker, Kai Alexander. Silver- Andrew Thirey, Kairi Hutchinson, Ben Alexander.