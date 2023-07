Clinton Co. Jr. Fair market goat showmanship results

The following are results from Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market goat showmanship show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

Senior 18 Year Old

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Shaleigh Duncan, 3rd – Rianna Mueller, 4th – Julianna Partee

Senior 17 Year Old

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Kale Boeckmann, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Elizabeth Schiff, 6th – Kimberly Hurst

Senior 16 Year Old

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Kaydence Beam, 3rd – Nikita White, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – McKinzey DeBord, 6th – Peyton Brewer

Senior 15 Year Old

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Landree Stump, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Sydney Bennett, 5th – Madison Harris, 6th – Riley Gerber

Senior 14 Year Old

1st – Taylor Collett, 2nd – Audrey Wilson, 3rd – Shelby Robinson, 4th – Samantha Woodruff, 5th – Sophia Purvis, 6th – Stormie Stroud

SENIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – JADEN SNYDER

Intermediate 13 Year Old

1st – Lillian Stroud, 2nd – Ian Dunham, 3rd – Kendall DeBold, 4th – Cory Kidd, 5th – Lillian Stroud, 6th – Riley Binkley

Intermediate 12 Year Old

1st – Kimber Seaman, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Grace Willis, 4th – Gage Hughes, 5th – Zoey Purvis

INTERMEDIATE MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – KAIDEN SMITH

Junior 11 Year Old

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Owen Stingley, 3rd – Mackenzie Strong, 4th – Cassidy Peters, 5th – Luke Robinson, 6th – Lola Dallas

Junior 10 Year Old

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Holdyn Bare, 3rd – Addison Morise, 4th – Kennadi Burton, 5th – Drake McKibben, 6th – Braxton Grier

JUNIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – REESE DEBOLD

Beginners 9 Year Old

1st – Millie Snively, 2nd – Kara Beckett, 3rd – Crosley Webb, 4th – Reese Williams, 5th – Lucas Cochran, 6th – Claire Swindler

Beginners 8 Year Old

1st – Larkyn Woodruff, 2nd – Nicholas Strong, 3rd – Levi Hughes

BEGINNER MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – MILLIE SNIVELY

MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN – SYDNEY SCHNEDER

MARKET GOAT SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – SYDNEY SCHNEDER