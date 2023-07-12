Clinton Co. Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe showmanship results

The following are results from Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe showmanship show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION

Class 1 – Age 18

1st – Lexus Reiley

Class 2 – Age 17

1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Kimberly Hurst

Class 3 – Age 16

1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord

Class 4 – Age 15

1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Gracie Wallen, 3rd – Kayleigh Vance

SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – TAYLOR BARTON

Intermediate Showmanship Division

Class 5 – Age 13

1st – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Alexia Murphy

Class 6 – Age 12

1st – Khloe Beam, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Parker Dixon, 4th – Trenton Vance

INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMAN – HAYDEN SCHUMAKER

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION

Class 7 – Ages 10-11

1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Bristol McCracken

JUNIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – MACKENZIE STRONG

BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION

Class 8 – Age 9

1st – Kayla Beam, 2nd – Olivia Strong

BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – KAYLA BEAM

2023 SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – TAYLOR BARTON

2023 SHOWMANSHIP SWEEPSTAKES SHEEP REPRESENTATIVE – TAYLOR BARTON