Clinton Co. Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe showmanship results

The following are results from Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe showmanship show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION
Class 1 – Age 18
1st – Lexus Reiley
Class 2 – Age 17
1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Kimberly Hurst
Class 3 – Age 16
1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord
Class 4 – Age 15
1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Gracie Wallen, 3rd – Kayleigh Vance
SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – TAYLOR BARTON
Intermediate Showmanship Division
Class 5 – Age 13
1st – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Alexia Murphy
Class 6 – Age 12
1st – Khloe Beam, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Parker Dixon, 4th – Trenton Vance
INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMAN – HAYDEN SCHUMAKER
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION
Class 7 – Ages 10-11
1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Bristol McCracken
JUNIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – MACKENZIE STRONG
BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP DIVISION
Class 8 – Age 9
1st – Kayla Beam, 2nd – Olivia Strong
BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – KAYLA BEAM
2023 SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – TAYLOR BARTON
2023 SHOWMANSHIP SWEEPSTAKES SHEEP REPRESENTATIVE – TAYLOR BARTON