Clinton County Jr. Fair breeding swine & showmanship results

The following are results from Sunday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair breeding show & showmanship contests, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

BREEDING SHOW

Duroc – December 1st – Devon Snyder

Duroc – January 1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Brynn Abt, 3rd – Levi Hughes

Duroc February 1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd – Jessee Stewart

CHAMPION DUROC – WADE SMITH

RESERVE DUROC – LUKE JOHNSON

Hampshire – December 1st – Jaxson Pierson, 2nd – Brody Fisher

Hampshire – January 1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Haley Schneder, 3rd – Wade Smith

CHAMPION HAMPSHIRE – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

RESERVE HAMPSHIRE – JAXON PIERSON

Yorkshire December – 1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Haley Schneder

Yorkshire January – 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Owen Bradshaw, 4th – Robbi McBrayer, 5th – Emery Pauley, 6th – Robbi McBrayer

CHAMPION YORKSHIRE – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE YORKSHIRE – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

Spot January – 1st – Madisyn Lawson, 2nd – Johnathon Nause, 3rd – Johnathon Nause, 4th – Cooper Dillion

Spot February – 1st – Owen Bradshaw

CHAMPION SPOT – OWEN BRADSHAW

RESERVE SPOT – MADISYN LAWSON

Poland China – 1st Jaden Snyder

CHAMPION POLAND CHINA – JADEN SNYDER

Chester White – January – 1st – Owen Bradshaw, 2nd – Keagan Smithson

CHAMPION CHESTER WHITE – OWEN BRADSHAW

RESERVE CHESTER WHITE – KEAGAN SMITHSON

Landrace-December – 1st place – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Brody Fisher

CHAMPION LANDRACE – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE LANDRACE – BRODY FISHER

Hereford – December – 1st Johnathon Nause

Hereford – February – 1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord

CHAMPION HEREFORD – OWEN SMITH

RESERVE HEREFORD – JOHATHON NAUSE

Berkshire December – 1st Cali Mossbarger

Berkshire January – 1st – Larkyn Woodruff

CHAMPION BERKSHIRE – LARKYN WOODRUFF

RESERVE BERKSHIRE – CALI MOSSBARGER

Tamworth – January – 1st Wade Smith

CHAMPION TAMWORTH – WADE SMITH

Crossbred – December (Class 1) – 1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Aaron Rolfe, 4th – Brynn Abt, 5th – Taylor Barton, 6th – Wade Collett

CROSSBRED DECEMBER CHAMPION – REESE DEBOLD

CRESSBRED DECEMBER RESERVE CHAMPION – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

Crossbred January (Class 1) – 1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Brody Fisher, 3rd – Wad Smith, 4th – Kegan Smithson, 5th – Gracie Kaenier, 6th – Donaven Dalton

Crossbred January (class 2) – 1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Harper Woodruff, 3rd – Brylee Frommling, 4th – Owen Bradshaw, 5th – Emery Pauley, 6th – McKinzey DeBord

CROSSBRED JANUARY CHAMPION – OWEN SMITH

CROSSBRED JANUARY RESERVE CHAMPION – BRODY FISHER

Crossbred February – 1st Kylee Woodruff, 2nd – Isaac Pletcher

CROSSBRED FEBRUARY CHAMPION – KYLEE WOODRUFF

CROSSBRED FEBRUARY RESERVE CHAMPION – ISAAC Pletcher

CHAMPION CROSSBRED – REESE DEBOLD

RESERVE CROSSBRED – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

OVERALL BREEDING GILT – REESE DEBOLD

RESERVE OVERALL BREEDING GILT – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

3RD OVERALL BREEDING GILT – JESSEE STEWART

4TH OVERALL BREEDING GILT – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

5TH OVERALL BREEDING GILT – OWEN SMITH

6TH – JESSEE STEWART

SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR – 1ST – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Haley Schneder, 3rd – Wade Smith, 4th – Luke Johnson, 5th – Jayden Snyder, 6th – Devon Snyder, 7th – Kyle McBrayer

JUNIOR – 1st Reese DeBold, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Owen Smith, 4th – Harper Woodruff, 5th – Brylee Fromling, 6th – Owen Bradshaw