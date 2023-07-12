Clinton County Jr. Fair market poultry show results

The following are results from the Clinton County Jr. Fair market poultry show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

Single Fryer

Class One

1st Weston Knapp, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Torie Potts, 5th – Tessa Potts, 6th – Isaac Newberry

Class Two

1st – Maxwell McDermott, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Cassidy Bradley, 4th – Zachary Bradley, 5th – Noah Adae, 6th – Zachary Bradley

Class Three

1st – William Hildebrandt, 2nd – Korynn McFadden, 3rd – Maya Ann Murphy, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Jacob Scott, 6th – Mackenzi Oeder.

Class Four

1st – Hannah Scott, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Hoylden Bare, 4th – Gregary Achtermann, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans

Class 5

1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Kayla Beam, 3rd – Khloe Beam, 4th – Marli Pierman, 5th – Alia Hester, 6th – Isabella Daniels

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – KALIEY MURPHY

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – KAYLA BEAM

Single Roaster

Class One

1st – Ethan Shepherd, 2nd – Lily Zimmerman, 3rd – Ada Bryant, 4th – Weston Knapp, 5th – Sydney Doyle, 6th – Tess Pringnitz

Class Two

1st – Aurora Zimmerman, 2nd – Zachary Bradley, 3rd – Arabella Boris, 4th- Isabella Daniels, 5th – Lilliana Knoche, 6th – Isaac Chesney.

Class Three

1st – Aubrey Myers, 2nd – Brian White, 3rd – Stormie Stroud, 4th – Gabriel Stewart, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans, 6th – Adam Myers

Class Four

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Eli Pell, 3rd – George Cherryholmes, 4th – Caitlyn Lakes, 5th – Isaac Stone, 6th – Karsyn Jamison

Class Five

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Kennedy Renick, 4th – Elliot Pell, 5th – Cassidy Bradley, 6th – Lorelei Rigney.

Class Six

1st – Maya Murphy, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Malachi Cumberland, 5th – Logan Fugate, 6th – Marli Pirman

Class Seven

1st – Hannah Scott, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Madison Gudorf, 5th – Kiley Murphy, 6th – Natalie Adae

Class Eight

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Courtney Parker, 5th – Warren Murphy

Class Nine

1st – William Hilderbrandt, 2nd – Kaydence Beam, 3rd – Khloe Beam, 4th – Kayla Beam, 5th – Maxwell McDermott, 6th – Lydia Murphy

Class Ten

1st – Janelle Whitaker, 2nd – Mason Taylor, 3rd – Oliver McDermott, 4th – Kenzi Terrell, 5th – Madison Taylor

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – MALLORY THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

MEAT PEN OF THREE

Class One

1st – Arabella Boris, 2nd – Weston Dean, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Cassidy Bradley, 5th – Madison Durham, 6th – Marli Pirman

Class Two

1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Wyatt Dean, 3rd – George Cherryholmes, 4th – Easton Cherryholmes, 5th – Madisyn Lawson, 6th – Weston Knapp

Class Three

1st – Leah Myers, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Ada Bryant, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – Mackenzie Oeder, 6th – Brian White

Class Four

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Kiley Murphy, 3rd – Tess Pringnitz, 4th – Janelle Whitaker, 5th – Austin Bene, 6th – Sydney Doyle

Class Five

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Oliver McDermott, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Caidance Latham, 6th – Isabella Daniels

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – ALIA HESTER

SHOWMANSHIP

Senior 17-18 Years Old

1st – Oliver McDermott, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Kaydence Beam

Senior 15 Years Old

1st – Karsyn Jamison, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – William Hildebrandt

Senior 14 Years Old

1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Mackenzi Oeder, 3rd – Leah Myers

Intermediate – 13 year Old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Maxwell McDermott, 3rd – Kennedy Renick, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 6th – Marli Pirman

12 Year Old

1st – Austin Bene, 2nd – Weston Dean, 3rd – Cassidy Bradley, 4th – Noah Adae, 5th – Khloe Beam

Junior – 11 Year Old

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Bristol Cherryholmes, 3rd – Adam Myers

Junior – 10 Year Old

1st – Holdyn Bare, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Liliana Knoche, 4th – Wyatt Dean, 5th – Braxton Grier, 6th – Arabella Boris

Beginner 9 Year Old

1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Kayla Beam, 3rd – Easton Cherryholmes, 4th – Silas Murphy, 5th – Madison Durham, 6th – Isaac Stone

Beginner 8 Year Old

1st – Ada Bryant, 2nd – Isabella Daniels