Clinton County Jr. Fair market poultry show results

The following are results from the Clinton County Jr. Fair market poultry show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:
Single Fryer
Class One
1st Weston Knapp, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Torie Potts, 5th – Tessa Potts, 6th – Isaac Newberry
Class Two
1st – Maxwell McDermott, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Cassidy Bradley, 4th – Zachary Bradley, 5th – Noah Adae, 6th – Zachary Bradley
Class Three
1st – William Hildebrandt, 2nd – Korynn McFadden, 3rd – Maya Ann Murphy, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Jacob Scott, 6th – Mackenzi Oeder.
Class Four
1st – Hannah Scott, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Hoylden Bare, 4th – Gregary Achtermann, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans
Class 5
1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Kayla Beam, 3rd – Khloe Beam, 4th – Marli Pierman, 5th – Alia Hester, 6th – Isabella Daniels
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – KALIEY MURPHY
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – KAYLA BEAM
Single Roaster
Class One
1st – Ethan Shepherd, 2nd – Lily Zimmerman, 3rd – Ada Bryant, 4th – Weston Knapp, 5th – Sydney Doyle, 6th – Tess Pringnitz
Class Two
1st – Aurora Zimmerman, 2nd – Zachary Bradley, 3rd – Arabella Boris, 4th- Isabella Daniels, 5th – Lilliana Knoche, 6th – Isaac Chesney.
Class Three
1st – Aubrey Myers, 2nd – Brian White, 3rd – Stormie Stroud, 4th – Gabriel Stewart, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans, 6th – Adam Myers
Class Four
1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Eli Pell, 3rd – George Cherryholmes, 4th – Caitlyn Lakes, 5th – Isaac Stone, 6th – Karsyn Jamison
Class Five
1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Kennedy Renick, 4th – Elliot Pell, 5th – Cassidy Bradley, 6th – Lorelei Rigney.
Class Six
1st – Maya Murphy, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Malachi Cumberland, 5th – Logan Fugate, 6th – Marli Pirman
Class Seven
1st – Hannah Scott, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Madison Gudorf, 5th – Kiley Murphy, 6th – Natalie Adae
Class Eight
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Courtney Parker, 5th – Warren Murphy
Class Nine
1st – William Hilderbrandt, 2nd – Kaydence Beam, 3rd – Khloe Beam, 4th – Kayla Beam, 5th – Maxwell McDermott, 6th – Lydia Murphy
Class Ten
1st – Janelle Whitaker, 2nd – Mason Taylor, 3rd – Oliver McDermott, 4th – Kenzi Terrell, 5th – Madison Taylor
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – MALLORY THOMASON
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – MAKAYLA THOMASON
MEAT PEN OF THREE
Class One
1st – Arabella Boris, 2nd – Weston Dean, 3rd – Korynn McFadden, 4th – Cassidy Bradley, 5th – Madison Durham, 6th – Marli Pirman
Class Two
1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Wyatt Dean, 3rd – George Cherryholmes, 4th – Easton Cherryholmes, 5th – Madisyn Lawson, 6th – Weston Knapp
Class Three
1st – Leah Myers, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Ada Bryant, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – Mackenzie Oeder, 6th – Brian White
Class Four
1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Kiley Murphy, 3rd – Tess Pringnitz, 4th – Janelle Whitaker, 5th – Austin Bene, 6th – Sydney Doyle
Class Five
1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Oliver McDermott, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Caidance Latham, 6th – Isabella Daniels
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – MAKAYLA THOMASON
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – ALIA HESTER
SHOWMANSHIP
Senior 17-18 Years Old
1st – Oliver McDermott, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Kaydence Beam
Senior 15 Years Old
1st – Karsyn Jamison, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – William Hildebrandt
Senior 14 Years Old
1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Mackenzi Oeder, 3rd – Leah Myers
Intermediate – 13 year Old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Maxwell McDermott, 3rd – Kennedy Renick, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 6th – Marli Pirman
12 Year Old
1st – Austin Bene, 2nd – Weston Dean, 3rd – Cassidy Bradley, 4th – Noah Adae, 5th – Khloe Beam
Junior – 11 Year Old
1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Bristol Cherryholmes, 3rd – Adam Myers
Junior – 10 Year Old
1st – Holdyn Bare, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Liliana Knoche, 4th – Wyatt Dean, 5th – Braxton Grier, 6th – Arabella Boris
Beginner 9 Year Old
1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Kayla Beam, 3rd – Easton Cherryholmes, 4th – Silas Murphy, 5th – Madison Durham, 6th – Isaac Stone
Beginner 8 Year Old
1st – Ada Bryant, 2nd – Isabella Daniels