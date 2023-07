Clinton County Jr. Fair market pygmy goat show/showmanship results

The following are results from Sunday’s Clinton County Junior Fair pygmy goat show and showmanship contests, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

PYGMY GOAT SHOW

Class 1 – Companion Goats, 1st – Mileigh Self

Class 2 – Pygmy Junior Wethers 3-6 Months Old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Jackson Dean

Class 4 – Junior Wethers – 9-12 Old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Addison Burton, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 4th – Reagan Bene

Class 5 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 12-18 Month Old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp

CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR WETHER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR WETHER – CHLOE CHAMBLISS

Class 7 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 2 Year Old But Under 3 Year Old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Addison Burton

Class 8 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 3 Year Old But Under 4 Year Old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Blaine Cosler, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

Class 9 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 4 Year Old and Up

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Wesley Huelskamp

CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – MALLORY THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – MALLORY THOMASON

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Regan Bene

Class 13 – Pygmy Junior Doe 12-18 Month Old

1st – Lydia Siler

Class 14 – Pygmy Junior Doe 18-24 Month Old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 4th – Aubrey Huelskamp, 5th – Wesley Huelskamp

CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – LYDIA SILER

Class 15 – Pygmy Senior Doe – Freshened Under 2 Year Old

1st – Chloe Chambliss

Class 16 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 2 Year Old but Under 3 Year Old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason

Class 17 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 3 Year Old but Under 4 Year Old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Blaine Cosler

Class 18 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 4 Year Old and Up

1st – Blaine Cosler, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Emily Siler, 4th – Mallory Thomason, 5th – Serenity Roth-Powers

CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – BLAINE COSLER

OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – BLAINE COSLER

Class 19 – Pygmy Mother and Kid

1st – Blaine Cosler

PYGMY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Senior 14-18 Year Old

1st – Makayla Thomason 2nd – Emily Siler, 3rd – Lydia Siler, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

SENIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – MAKAYLA THOMASON

Intermediate 12-13 Year Old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss

INTERMEDIATE 12-13 YEAR OLD – MALLORY THOMASON

Junior 10-11 Year Old

JUNIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – AUBREY HUELSKAMP

1st – Aubrey Huelskamp, 2nd – Jackson Dean

Beginners 8-9 Year Old

1st – Blaine Cosler, 2nd – Wesley Huelskamp, 3rd – Reagan Bene, 4th – Addison Burton

BEGINNERS PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – BLAINE COSLER

PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN – MAKAYLA THOMASON

2023 OUTSTANDING SENIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – MAKAYLA THOMASON

2023 OUTSTANDING JUNIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – MALLORY THOMASON