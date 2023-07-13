Aly Wiseman

WILMINGTON — Former assistant coach Aly Wiseman will be the next Wilmington College volleyball coach.

Wiseman, who served as the program’s lead assistant coach for the 2022 season, takes the reins from former head coach Sophie Windover, who is now the head coach at fellow Ohio Athletic Conference member Ohio Northern University.

“We are excited to announce the elevation of Aly Wiseman to our head coaching position,” Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said. “Her cerebral approach to the game, relationships with current players and her intimate knowledge of the OAC as a player and assistant coach make her a great choice to lead our volleyball program.”

In Wiseman’s first season with the program, the Quakers were 9-19 overall including a 2-7 mark in OAC games, one of the program’s best seasons in the last decade. Conference wins included a sweep of Capital on Senior Night as well as a 3-1 win at Heidelberg in the season finale. The triumph marked WC’s first victory over Heidelberg in program history.

“I am extremely excited to be the next head coach at WC,” said Wiseman. “This program has a solid foundation and I cannot wait to build upon it. I’d like to thank Bill Wilson and the search committee, coaches, and student-athletes for meeting with me during my time on campus. Wilmington has felt like home since the moment I arrived and I cannot wait to continue this journey. Go Quakers.”

Wiseman came to Wilmington from Millikin University where she served as a graduate assistant for longtime head coach Debbie Kiick for the 2021 season. She headed the junior varsity program and aided the Big Blue varsity side to a 21-11 record and a semifinal appearance in the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament. Wiseman also developed a marketing plan for the program and mentored nine student-athletes to Academic All-CCIW honors.

Prior to Millikin, Wiseman enjoyed a four-year playing career at Marietta College from 2017-20. She appeared in 57 career matches with nine starts as a Pioneer, tallying a team-best 4.38 assists per set as a freshman. Wiseman graduated from Marietta in 2021 with a degree in sport management.

Wilmington is slated to begin the 2023 season at Denison University on Sept. 1.