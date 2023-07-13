Kendall DeBold won the 2023 grand champion overall market hog prize at Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair swine show. DeBold (far right) is pictured with 2023 Pork Industry Queen McKenzie Debord and show judge Nathan Day. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Reese DeBold won the 2023 reserve champion overall market hog prize at Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair swine show. DeBold (far right) is pictured with 2023 Pork Industry Queen McKenzie DeBord and show judge Nathan Day. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

