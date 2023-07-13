From left, Garrett Simmons, Shannon O’Boyle, and Kwame Acheampong have been selected for Energize Clinton County’s fellowship program. Provided by Christian Schock

Energize Clinton County has announced that three Fellows have been selected for the award-winning fellowship program this summer and have begun work. The program is administered by Taylor Stuckert and Dessie Rogers, and advised by Dr. Michael Snarr of Wilmington College, according to a news release.

The 2023 Clinton Community Fellows are:

– Kwame Acheampong, a senior at Wilmington College majoring in political science with a minor in communications. A commuter student living in Cincinnati, Kwame noted that over the past couple of years he’s come to truly love and appreciate Clinton County, particularly its values coupled with its longstanding Quaker heritage. He hopes to utilize his skills as a writer, photographer, and videographer to raise awareness about the great work Quakers continue to do in the community.

– Shannon O’Boyle is studying psychology and exercise science at Wilmington College. She is planning to attend graduate school for occupational therapy in the future, specifically working with children and interested in special education studies and physical and mental health. She’s excited to be involved in the improvement of her native Clinton County.

– Garrett Simmons hails from the Village of Frankfort and studies agronomy and food policy at Wilmington College. He’s interested in local public policy issues and this year’s upcoming Farm Bill, and applied to be a Fellow because it is a unique experience to work in public policy locally.

Each selected Fellow brings a set of skills and interests that complement the projects proposed by local groups, organizations and businesses in Clinton County, according to the news release. For 2023, these include the Quaker Heritage Center at Wilmington College, Friends of the Wilmington Public Library, Clinton County Youth Collaborative, Wilmington Kiwanis, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Clinton County Farmers Market, and the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative.

Many of the Fellows are working on projects that address important community needs and/or expanding/improving existing public services. The Fellows work over the summer and will present their finished work at the Network Alliance meeting on Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Wilmington Hampton Inn.

The Clinton Community Fellows receive a stipend for their work and are supported by grant funding from HealthFirst Clinton County and nonprofit donations made to Energize Clinton County.