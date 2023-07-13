The overall showmanship winners from Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy showmanship contest, left to right: champion senior showman Emmie Danku, champion intermediate showman Bentley Buckley, champion junior showman Emma Myers, and champion beginner Clara Marsh. Emmie Danku will represent dairy in the showmanship sweepstakes competition.
Photos by Elizabeth Clark
Ally Montague and Bentley Buckley competing in showmanship.
PeeWee Showmanship participants
