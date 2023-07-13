Opening day of the 168th Ohio State Fair is Wednesday, July 26

COLUMBUS – In less than two short weeks, Ohio State Fair officials will open the gates to the 168th Ohio State Fair. Fair-goers attending the Ohio State Fair, July 26 through Aug. 6, can enjoy many free activities included in the price of admission such as thrilling entertainment, exhibitions, demonstrations, and much more, according to a news release.

Fair-goers have the opportunity to see a variety of new and traditional entertainment including the Marvelous Mutts in The Dog House, Lady Houdini and The Strong & Amazing Show in Kiddieland, performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, Great Lakes Timber (lumberjack) shows, and so many other performances at the multiple free stages throughout the Fair.

In addition to stage entertainment, fair-goers are always encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for pop up performances from various strolling entertainers who can be spotted throughout the grounds.

An additional source of entertainment at the 2023 Ohio State Fair will be on the south end of the grounds. Visitors can enjoy pop-up performances from international performers when they step into Entertainment Alley located near the Fair Flea Market (formerly known as Antiques & Collectibles).

In addition to entertainment throughout the grounds, fair-goers can experience so many other aspects of the fair at no additional charge:

– The butter cow and calf display

– The eight-acre Natural Resources Park offering youth fishing, kayaking, a butterfly house, free entertainment stage with multiple performances per day, the talking Smokey Bear, a geological pathway, an accessible play area, and much more

– Moo U Guided Barn Tours

– Ohio History Connection and Ohio Village (open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily during the fair)

– Petting Zoo

– Pig Races

– Livestock shows

– Cooking demonstrations

– Agricultural education in the Land & Living Exhibit, the Little Farmers Exhibit, and more

– One of the state’s largest fine arts galleries

– Creative and youth arts exhibits

– Creative arts demonstrations

In partnership with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, ASL interpretation will be available at the fair’s opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 26, as well as all Marvelous Mutts shows and all Great Lake Timber (lumberjack) shows throughout the fair. As always, ASL interpretation will also be offered at all paid concerts in the WCOL Celeste Center.

Free shows in the WCOL Celeste Center included with admission

– Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m.: All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

– Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Senior Day) at 1 p.m.: 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute) presented by AARP Ohio

– Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Another no-cost opportunity can be discovered in the space-themed Lausche Youth Exploration Space presented by Intel®. This building will serve as a hub for many engaging, hands-on activities for children from an exciting, space-themed COSI exhibit to Tiny Town presented by AAA to fun with Boy and Girl Scouts to a LEGOLAND attraction, and so much more. Pick up a space-themed passport upon entry, visit every station for a stamp, and grab a free prize before exiting the building. Don’t forget to stop on the Lausche Youth Exploration Space Lawn for a brand-new Touch-a-Truck exhibit.

“We are proud of the great partnerships with companies such as Intel and COSI and our state agencies to elevate this space for youth that’s located right inside the main gate,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “The fair always focuses on enriching our youth and this is just another way to have an impact on young people attending the fair.”

A full list of events and attractions with times and locations can be found at https://www.ohiostatefair.com/events.

Admission

Advance-sale admission tickets can be purchased online, no fees attached, at Ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair or at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores for $8. Advance-Sale Ride-All-Day Wristbands can also be purchased online for $32. Advance-sale admission and ride deals are only available through July 25.