The show winners from Thursday’s Clinton County Fair youth open rabbit show, from left to right: Robert Greenwood, Ava Lohrey, Gracie Goodwin, Owen Koch, Carolyn Koch, Preston Martin, Eli Caldwell, show judge Terry Fender, Cooper Dillion, Austin Burden, Brody Hoff, Natalie Kerns, and Phillip Greenwood. Not pictured is Emma Cesepedes. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The open youth rabbit show Best 4 class, Best 6 class, and Best in Show were won by Preston Martin, who is pictured with Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell and his winning rabbits. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

