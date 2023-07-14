Carson Bickle washes his cow before show time at the Clinton County Fair. The 2023 fair comes to an end today.
John Hamilton | News Journal photos
Jaxon Bowen having fun on a slide during the Clinton County Fair.
John Hamilton | News Journal photos
As always, the merry-go-round was a popular attraction at the fair.
John Hamilton | News Journal photos
All types of rides were available at this year’s fair.
John Hamilton | News Journal photos
Rylee Brown is happy to receive her prize at one of the various carnival-style games.
John Hamilton | News Journal photos
