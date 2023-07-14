Carson Bickle washes his cow before show time at the Clinton County Fair. The 2023 fair comes to an end today. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Jaxon Bowen having fun on a slide during the Clinton County Fair. John Hamilton | News Journal photos As always, the merry-go-round was a popular attraction at the fair. John Hamilton | News Journal photos All types of rides were available at this year’s fair. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Rylee Brown is happy to receive her prize at one of the various carnival-style games. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

