Several local 4-Hers are once again donating their animals to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati. Pictured are Parker Dean (at the head of the steer), Zack Huelskamp, Kelsey Johnson, Maggie Huleskamp , Brody Fisher, Logan Murphy, Kaliey Murphy, Aubrey Huelkamp, and Wesley Huelskamp. Submitted photo Thirteen local fair participants are donating animals — one steer and 12 hogs — to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati. Pictured from left to right: Luke Johnson, Jessee Stewart, Reese Debold, Parker Dean, Kendal Debold, Aaron Rolfe, Alexis Murphy, Aubrey Huelskamp, Kiley Murphy, Wesley Huelcamp, Emery Pawley, Hunter Holbert, and Brody Webb. Photo by Phyllis Cocklin

WILMINGTON — Several local families are once again extending their generosity during Clinton County Fair week by donating animals to the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Cincinnati.

Inspired by Haley Dean’s initiative in 2017, families have come together to support the charitable cause.

Haley Dean’s journey began four years ago when she donated the harvested beef from her steer to local families through the organization Our Father’s Kitchen. This act of kindness sparked a remarkable movement that continues to grow to this day.

In 2022, Parker Dean joined the cause by donating the beef harvested from his market heifer. The yield of 780 pounds of ground beef was gratefully received by RMH, which provides a comforting home away from home for families from all over the world, free of charge, while their child receives treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

When Parker’s steer project was acquired in 2022, he wasted no time in suggesting that it be donated to the cause. With the support of his family, the decision was made to extend the donation process to other families in the beef and swine barns. The goal was set to donate 10 pigs for harvest, and the compassionate 4-H families of Clinton County responded eagerly to the call.

The response from the community has been overwhelming. This year, a grand total of one fat steer — weighing an impressive 1,396 pounds — along with 12 hogs, will be donated to RMH. The meat from these donations will be processed into ground beef and sausage, lovingly prepared by Chef Greg, to provide healthy, homegrown meals for families at RMH.

“This all started with one donation in 2017, and now look where we are. Here’s to hoping next year’s donations are even bigger,” expressed Karla Dean, the driving force behind the initiative.

Hunter Holbert, a young participant in the project, shared his happiness in being able to assist families.

“I’m so happy our family can help other families in need,” he said, echoing the sentiments of many others involved in the donation efforts.

Parker Dean, the originator of the idea to donate his steer, added, “It feels good to raise a project to have fun and compete with all year, knowing it will go for a good cause when the project is complete.”

The Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati stands as a testament to the power of community and selflessness. Thanks to the support from the Dean family, the 4-H community, and other contributors, families facing the challenges of caring for an ailing child can find solace in knowing that their burdens are lightened, if only for a little while.