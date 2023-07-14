Wilmington Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends—which is made up of Quakers in Clinton, Greene, Highland, and Hamilton counties in Ohio and in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee—will hold its 2023 annual sessions July 27-30 in Wilmington.

In addition to regular business, Wilmington Yearly Meeting will offer a variety of interesting workshops and host special speakers throughout the weekend, including Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize; Cathy Barney of Cincinnati Friends Meeting, and Megan Fair from Right Sharing of World Resources.

Rab will speak about the role of literature in peacemaking, Barney will provide a program about spiritual nurture, and Fair will lead a conversation about the power of enough. Various members of Wilmington Yearly Meeting will also make presentations on Friday and Saturday about Quakers in the wider world.

All are welcome to attend. Contact the Wilmington Yearly Meeting office at (937) 382-2491 or visit the Wilmington Yearly Meeting website at wilmingtonyearlymeeting.org for more details and to register.