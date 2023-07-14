The Escape’s grand reopening on July 7. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — A Sugartree Street establishment has new owners. After months of work, husband and wife, Travis and Dyana Jones, purchased “The Escape” and became its owners a month ago.

The two used to bartend at The Escape on and off for years, working with the previous owner Mark Elliott, who is also Travis’s uncle.

“He was a great man who gave so much of himself back into this bar and into this city,” said Dyana. “We saw it as an honor to be able to continue his legacy with The Escape and Wilmington.”

Elliott passed away in October at the age of 60.

Neither of the two had done anything like this before. Dyana described it as an exciting and terrifying journey. The love and support they’ve received has been the most exciting part, according to her. Not only for the bar but for Elliott too.

“So many people loved him and The Escape, and the support we’ve received has been overwhelming,” she said.

The scariest part was “trying to learn the entire business.” She told the News Journal it has been a learning curve for them and it’s taken them out of their comfort zone.

“But every day we learn more and more,” she said.

The Escape saw its reopening on Friday, July 7, which Dyana described as going better than expected. She told the News Journal they received much support and love from the customers. She also praised the staff they have.

“We’ve been incredibly blessed with the staff that we’ve hired, from our manager, Scott Rugar, to our maintenance and cleaning. We couldn’t have done this without every single one of them,” she said.

As for the future, the two are looking ahead at all the ways they grow The Escape and grow with Wilmington. The two also hope to honor the legacy of the establishment.

“We love Mark and Sharma (Mark’s life partner) and hope to honor them both with this endeavor and to continue Mark’s legacy with The Escape,” said Dyana.

