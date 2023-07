Jr. Fair cats and small animals show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair cats and small animal show results from Wednesday, July 12 are as follows:

Pet Rabbit (SF age brackets to go 8-10, 11-13, 14-18)

1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Sam Stitzel, 3rd – Natalie Adae, 4th – Addyson Hargis, 5th – Temperamce Taylor, 6th – Drew Briggs

Cat 1 Pur-fect Pals (SF age brackets to go 8-10, 11-13, 14-18)

1st – Jaylnn Foster, 2nd – Haprer Furnish, 3rd – Kai Alexander, 4th – Ella DeMango

Cat 2 – Climbing Up (SF age brackets to go 8-10, 11-13, 14-18)

1st – Owen Koch

SHOWMANSHIP JUNIOR – AGES 8-13 – CATS

1ST – Owen Koch, 2nd – Ella DeMange, 3rd – Harper Furnish, 4th – Jaylynn Foster

SHOWMANSHIP SENIOR – AGES 14 AND OVER – CATS

1ST – Carolyn Koch, 2nd – Kai Alexander

STATE FAIR PARTICIPANTS

Cat 1 (ages 8-10) – HARPER FURNISH

Cat 1 (ages 11-13) – JAYLYNN FOSTER

Cat 1 (ages 14-18) – KAI ALEXANDER

Cat 2 (ages 8-12) – N/A

Cat 2 (ages 13-18) – OWEN KOCH

Cat 3 (ages 8-18) – CAROLYN KOCH

Pet Rabbit (ages 8-10) – SAM STITZEL

Pet Rabbit (ages 11-13) – LYDIA MURPHY

Pet Rabbit (ages 14-18) – DREW BRIGGS

Pocket Pets (ages 8-12) – JOSIAH MOBLEY

Pocket Pets (ages 13-18) – AVA WRIGHT

Cavies ( ages 8-12) – ELIJAH ANDERSON

Cavies ( ages 13-18) – BRIANA MOBLEY