The Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe show results from Wednesday, July 12 are as follows:
Production Ewes
Class 1
1st Bristol McCracken
Class 2
1st – 1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Parker Dixon, 3rd – Ava Cone
GRAND CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – GRACIE WALLEN
RESERVE CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – PARKER DIXON
Homegrown Market Lambs
Class 3
1st – Ava Cone, 2nd – Gene Hutchinson, 3rd – Laneya Nace, 4th – Kayleigh Vance, 5th – Trenton Vance
CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET LAMB – AVA CONE
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – GENE HUTCHINSON
Market Lamb
Class 5
1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Dylan Arnold, 3rd – Trenton Vance, 4th – Laneya Nace, 5th – Trenton Vance, 6th – Kayleigh Vance
Class 6
1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Parker Dixon, 3rd – Bristol McCracken, 4th – Dylan Arnold, 5th – Trenton Vance, 6th – Ashlynn Walker
Class 7
1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Kayla Beam, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Gene Hutchinson
Class 8
1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Hayden Shumaker, 3rd – Kimberly Hurst, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Bristol McCracken, 6th – Ava Cone
Class 9
1st – Dakota Collom, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Hayden Shumaker, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Khloe Beam, 6th – Kaydence Beam
Class 10
1st – Dakota Collom, 2nd – Kaydence Beam, 3rd – Devon Snyder, 4th – Jessee Stewart, 5th – Alexis Murphy, 6th – William Hilderbrandt
Class 11
1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Alexis Murphy, 3rd – Dakota Collom, 4th – Elizabeth Schiff, 5th – Devon Snyder, 6th – Kaydence Beam
Class 12
1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Taylor Barton, 3rd – William Hilderbrandt, 4th – Mackenzie Strong, 5th – Taylor Barton, 6th – Gene Hutchinson
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – TAYLOR BARTON
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – DAKOTA COLLOM
3RD OVERALL MARKET LAMB – ALEXIS MURPHY
4TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB – ELIZABETH SCHIFF
5TH – OVERALL MARKET LAMB – JESSEE STEWART
OUTSTANDING BREEDING SHEEP EXHIBITOR – BRISTOL MCCRACKEN
OUTSTANDING JUNIOR MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR – ALEXIS MURPHY
OUTSTANDING SENIOR MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR – DEVON SNYDER