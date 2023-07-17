Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb & production ewe show results from Wednesday, July 12 are as follows:

Production Ewes

Class 1

1st Bristol McCracken

Class 2

1st – 1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Parker Dixon, 3rd – Ava Cone

GRAND CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – GRACIE WALLEN

RESERVE CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – PARKER DIXON

Homegrown Market Lambs

Class 3

1st – Ava Cone, 2nd – Gene Hutchinson, 3rd – Laneya Nace, 4th – Kayleigh Vance, 5th – Trenton Vance

CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET LAMB – AVA CONE

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – GENE HUTCHINSON

Market Lamb

Class 5

1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Dylan Arnold, 3rd – Trenton Vance, 4th – Laneya Nace, 5th – Trenton Vance, 6th – Kayleigh Vance

Class 6

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Parker Dixon, 3rd – Bristol McCracken, 4th – Dylan Arnold, 5th – Trenton Vance, 6th – Ashlynn Walker

Class 7

1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Kayla Beam, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Gene Hutchinson

Class 8

1st – Gracie Wallen, 2nd – Hayden Shumaker, 3rd – Kimberly Hurst, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Bristol McCracken, 6th – Ava Cone

Class 9

1st – Dakota Collom, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Hayden Shumaker, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Khloe Beam, 6th – Kaydence Beam

Class 10

1st – Dakota Collom, 2nd – Kaydence Beam, 3rd – Devon Snyder, 4th – Jessee Stewart, 5th – Alexis Murphy, 6th – William Hilderbrandt

Class 11

1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Alexis Murphy, 3rd – Dakota Collom, 4th – Elizabeth Schiff, 5th – Devon Snyder, 6th – Kaydence Beam

Class 12

1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Taylor Barton, 3rd – William Hilderbrandt, 4th – Mackenzie Strong, 5th – Taylor Barton, 6th – Gene Hutchinson

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – TAYLOR BARTON

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – DAKOTA COLLOM

3RD OVERALL MARKET LAMB – ALEXIS MURPHY

4TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB – ELIZABETH SCHIFF

5TH – OVERALL MARKET LAMB – JESSEE STEWART

OUTSTANDING BREEDING SHEEP EXHIBITOR – BRISTOL MCCRACKEN

OUTSTANDING JUNIOR MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR – ALEXIS MURPHY

OUTSTANDING SENIOR MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR – DEVON SNYDER