Cora Buckley won grand supreme senior champion cow at the Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy breeds show. She is pictured with Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Cora Buckley won reserve supreme senior cow at the Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy breeds show. She is pictured with Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Taylor Baker won grand supreme junior heifer at the Clinton Co. Jr. Fair dairy breeds show. She is pictured with Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Emmie Danku won reserve supreme junior heifer at the Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy breeds show. She is pictured with Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

