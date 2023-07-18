Police raid Michigan Ave. residence

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police raided a Michigan Avenue residence Monday morning as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

According to a release from Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, the police and their Special Response Team served a search warrant at 151 Michigan Ave.

Fithen states in the release, “Numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood, regarding possible drug activity, assisted us in spearheading our investigation.”

As a result of the search warrant being served, six individuals were detained and questioned regarding drug trafficking. Evidence was seized and will be forwarded to the crime lab for analysis. Charges are pending on these individuals until lab results are received, according to police.

In the release, Fithen expressed appreciation for the information they received regarding tips of “illicit activity.”

“We want all residents to feel safe and comfortable in their homes. We urge residents to provide any information you may have regarding possible drug activity. You may remain anonymous if you’d like,” he said. “If you are involved in illicit drug activity or allow your home to be used for such activities, you may soon receive a visit from the Wilmington Police Department and their Special Response Team. We are focused on ridding the city of illegal drug activity and it will not be tolerated.”

Any questions may be directed to Fithen at (937) 382-3833.

