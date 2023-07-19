Clinton Co. Jr. Fair breeding doe show results

The following are results from the Saturday, July 8 Clinton County Jr. Fair breeding doe show:

Class 1 Pack Goats

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Julianna Partee, 3rd – Lily Breslford, 4th – Gregary Achtermann

Class 2 Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months

1st – Tyler Curry, 2nd – Riley Binkley, 3rd – Molly Grant, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Kinsley Binkley, 6th – Abigail Earley

Class 3 – Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Kaiden Smith, 3rd – Willow York, 4th – Michael Streety, 5th – Scarlett York, 6th – Larkyn Woodruff

Call Back from Class 2 and 3 Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months

1st place from class 2 – Tyler Curry

2nd place from class 2 – Riley Binkley

1st place from class 3 – Jaden Snyder

2nd place from class 3 – Kaden Smith

DOE KID 3-6 MONTHS, 1ST Place Representative – Jaden Snyder

DOE KID 3-6 MONTHS, 2nd Place Representative – Kaiden Smith

Class 4 – Meat Production Doe Kid 6-9 Months

1st place – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Willow York, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Lola Dallas, 5th – Julianna Partee, 6th – Katie Curry

CHAMPION BREEDING DOE KID – TAYLOR BAKER

RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING DOE KID – WILLOW YORK

Class 6 – Meat Production – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Isabelle Coates, 3rd – Malachi Cumberland, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Shaleigh Duncan, 6th – Lucas Cochran

Class 7 – Meat Production – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Delaney Schneder, 4th – Michael Streety, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Eli Pell

Call back from class 6 and 7 Meat Production Doe 12-16 months

Part A – 1st place from Class 2 – 1st – Katie Curry, 2nd place – Isabella Coates

Part B – 1st place from Class 3 – 1st place – Kaiden Smith, 2nd place – Peyton Wilkin

Intermediate Doe 12-16 months – 1st place representative – Kaiden Smith

Intermediate Doe 12-16 months – 2nd place representative – Peyton Wilkin

Class 8 – Meat Production Intermediate Doe 16-20 months

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Maggie Grant, 4th – Teddy Murphy, 5th – Kella Smith, 6th – Kennedy Goings

Class 9 – Meat Production Intermediate Doe 20-24 Months

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Loren Kirby, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Aisley Czaika, 5th – Cody Kidd, 6th – Abigail Earley

CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – KAIDEN SMITH

RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – KAIDEN SMITH

Class 10 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 24-36 Months

1st – Kinsley Binkley, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Riley Binkley, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – Madison Taylor, 6th – Cory Kidd

Class 11 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 Months

1st – Maggie Grant, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 6th – Lucas Cochran

Class 12 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 Months

1st – Samantha Woodruff, 2nd – Michael Streety, 3rd – Kylie Woodruff, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Teddy Murphy, 6th – Julianna Partee

Call back from class 11 and 12 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 months

Part A – 1st place from class 11 – Maggie Grant

Part A – 2nd place from class 11 – Taylor Baker

Part B – 1st place from class 12 – Samantha Woodruff

Part B – 2nd place from class 12 – Michael Streety

CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – MAGGIE GRANT

RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – MAGGIE GRANT

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – KAIDEN SMITH

Class 13 – Meat Production – Dam & Daughter

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Riley Binkley, 3rd – Teddy Murphy, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Katie Curry, 6th – Julianna Partee