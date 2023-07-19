Clinton Co. Jr. Fair breeding doe show results

The following are results from the Saturday, July 8 Clinton County Jr. Fair breeding doe show:
Class 1 Pack Goats
1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Julianna Partee, 3rd – Lily Breslford, 4th – Gregary Achtermann
Class 2 Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months
1st – Tyler Curry, 2nd – Riley Binkley, 3rd – Molly Grant, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Kinsley Binkley, 6th – Abigail Earley
Class 3 – Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months
1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Kaiden Smith, 3rd – Willow York, 4th – Michael Streety, 5th – Scarlett York, 6th – Larkyn Woodruff
Call Back from Class 2 and 3 Meat Production – Doe Kid 3-6 months
1st place from class 2 – Tyler Curry
2nd place from class 2 – Riley Binkley
1st place from class 3 – Jaden Snyder
2nd place from class 3 – Kaden Smith
DOE KID 3-6 MONTHS, 1ST Place Representative – Jaden Snyder
DOE KID 3-6 MONTHS, 2nd Place Representative – Kaiden Smith
Class 4 – Meat Production Doe Kid 6-9 Months
1st place – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Willow York, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Lola Dallas, 5th – Julianna Partee, 6th – Katie Curry
CHAMPION BREEDING DOE KID – TAYLOR BAKER
RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING DOE KID – WILLOW YORK
Class 6 – Meat Production – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months
1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Isabelle Coates, 3rd – Malachi Cumberland, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Shaleigh Duncan, 6th – Lucas Cochran
Class 7 – Meat Production – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months
1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Delaney Schneder, 4th – Michael Streety, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Eli Pell
Call back from class 6 and 7 Meat Production Doe 12-16 months
Part A – 1st place from Class 2 – 1st – Katie Curry, 2nd place – Isabella Coates
Part B – 1st place from Class 3 – 1st place – Kaiden Smith, 2nd place – Peyton Wilkin
Intermediate Doe 12-16 months – 1st place representative – Kaiden Smith
Intermediate Doe 12-16 months – 2nd place representative – Peyton Wilkin
Class 8 – Meat Production Intermediate Doe 16-20 months
1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Maggie Grant, 4th – Teddy Murphy, 5th – Kella Smith, 6th – Kennedy Goings
Class 9 – Meat Production Intermediate Doe 20-24 Months
1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Loren Kirby, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Aisley Czaika, 5th – Cody Kidd, 6th – Abigail Earley
CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – KAIDEN SMITH
RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – KAIDEN SMITH
Class 10 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 24-36 Months
1st – Kinsley Binkley, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Riley Binkley, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – Madison Taylor, 6th – Cory Kidd
Class 11 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 Months
1st – Maggie Grant, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 6th – Lucas Cochran
Class 12 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 Months
1st – Samantha Woodruff, 2nd – Michael Streety, 3rd – Kylie Woodruff, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Teddy Murphy, 6th – Julianna Partee
Call back from class 11 and 12 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 months
Part A – 1st place from class 11 – Maggie Grant
Part A – 2nd place from class 11 – Taylor Baker
Part B – 1st place from class 12 – Samantha Woodruff
Part B – 2nd place from class 12 – Michael Streety
CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – MAGGIE GRANT
RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF
OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – MAGGIE GRANT
RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – KAIDEN SMITH
Class 13 – Meat Production – Dam & Daughter
1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Riley Binkley, 3rd – Teddy Murphy, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Katie Curry, 6th – Julianna Partee