Clinton Co. Jr. Fair dairy goat show results

The following are results from the Saturday, July 8 Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy goat show:

Class 1 Junior Doe Kid – Born April of Current Year

1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Laneya Nace

Class 2 – Intermediate Doe Kid – Born March of Current Year

1st – Nicholas Strong

Class 3- Senior Doe Kid – Born January or February of Current Year

1st – Drake McKibben, 2nd – Shaleigh Duncan, 3rd – Mackenzie Strong, 4th – Julianna Partee

Class 4 – Dry Yearling Doe – Under 2 Yrs Old – Has Never Kidded

1st – Anna Davis, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Kennedy Moore, 4th – Kylie Woodruff

Class 5 – Yearling Milker – Under 2 Yrs and Freshened

1st – Anna Davis

Class 6 – Milker – 2 Yrs Oland and Under 3 Yrs Old

1st – Lily Brelsford, 2nd – Hope Brelsford, 3rd – Anna Davis

Class 8 – Aged – Milker – 4 Yrs and Older

1st – Hope Brelsford, 2nd – Anna Davis

OVERALL CHAMPION DAIRY DOE – HOPE BRELSFORD

RESERVE OAVERALL CHAMPION DAIR DOE – LILY BRELSFORD

BREEDING/DAIRY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Division – 18 Yrs Old

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Shaleigh Duncan, 3rd – Cody Kidd, 4th – Julianna Partee

Senior Division – 17 Yrs Olds

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – John Michael Streety, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Anna Davis, 5th – Kennedy Moore

Senior Division – 16 YRS Old

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Maggie Grant, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 6th – Peyton Brewer

Senior Division – 15 YRS Old

1st – Madison Harris, 2nd – Malachi Cumberland

Senior Division – 14 Yrs. Old

1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Abigail Earley, 4th – Loren Kirby, 5th – Isabelle Coates, 6th – Tyler Curry

Intermediate Division – 13 Yrs. Old

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Riley Binkley, 3rd – Cory Kidd, 4th – Aisley Czaika, 5th – Kennedy Goings, 6th – Hope Brelsford

Intermediate Division – 12 Yrs. Old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Zoey Purvis, 3rd – Kimber Seaman, 4th – Payten Wilkin, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans

INTERMEDIATE BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – KAIDEN SMITH

Junior Division – 11 Yrs. Old

1st – Kella Smith, 2nd – Kinsley Binkley, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Mackenzie Strong, 5th – Lola Dallas, 6th – Willow York

Junior Division – 10 Yrs. Old

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Drake McKibben

JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – KYLIE WOODRUFF

Beginner Division – 9 Yrs. Old

1st – Scarlett York, 2nd – Olivia Strong

Beginner Division – 8 Yrs. Old

1st – Larkyn Woodruff, 2nd – Nicholas Strong

BEGINNER BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – LARKYN WOODRUFF

BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN – TAYLOR BAKER

2023 OUTSTANDING SENIOR BREEDING EXHIBITOR – JADEN SNYDER

2023 OUTSTANDING JUNIOR BREEDING EXHIBITOR – KAIDEN SMITH