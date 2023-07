Orchard Road to close for culvert replacement

Beginning Tuesday, July 25, weather permitting, Orchard Road will be closed for a culvert replacement. This culvert is located between US 68 N and State Route 134 N in Union Township, Clinton County.

The last address accessible from the west (US 68 N) is 849 Orchard Road and the last address accessible from the east (SR 134 N) is 1031 Orchard Road.

The project is anticipated to take four days, weather permitting.