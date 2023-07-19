Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 39-year-old female for alleged assault at 9:35 p.m. on July 15 at a Rombach Avenue restaurant. A 33-year-old male was listed as the victim. No injuries were reported. No drugs of alcohol were suspected to be involved. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:58 p.m. on July 10. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop for reckless operation on South South Street where the police said the officer was found to be intoxicated. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 65-year-old male for alleged criminal damage at 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the 300 block of Prairie Avenue. According to the report, “a resident of the apartment complex was observed on video surveillance camera throwing an object at the building.” This lead to a window on the third story being broken.

• Police arrested a female subject for alleged criminal trespass at 4:32 a.m. on July 10 around East Short and South Walnut Street. According to the report, police responded to the area in reference to an individual being seen “walking around businesses with a flashlight.” Upon arrival, officers found the suspect and arrested her. Suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found on the suspect, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 61-year-old male who had an active warrant at 5:32 a.m. on July 16 at the 300 block of East Locust Street. According to the report, during the arrest a bag of “crystal substance” was seized from the suspect.

• Police arrested two female subjects at 5:18 p.m. on July 14 at a Progress Way store. According to the report, a 26-year-old female was charged with criminal tool possession and petty theft, and a 36-year-old female was charged with criminal tool possession, petty theft, and criminal trespass. The report indicates $347 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. Police collected a car seat and a baggie of marijuana as evidence.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:30 p.m. on July 1 at the 600 block of West Main Street. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped due to the driver being under suspension. The driver was asked to take part in the field sobriety test. “Upon conducting the test, the driver was arrested,” the report states. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the 300 block of Columbus Street. Alcohol was suspected to be involved. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old male for alleged criminal damage at 11:22 a.m. on July 12. According to the report, the suspect caused damage to a police cruiser. The report did not specify the damage or what caused it. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 7:53 p.m. on July 16, police received a report of a protection order violation occurring at a Brownberry Drive residence. A 35-year-old male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the victim was the suspect’s ex-spouse.

• At 10:22 p.m. on July 10, an 18-year-old male reported he was being menaced. Two 17-year-old male juveniles were listed as suspects. No further details were listed.

• At 7:45 a.m. on July 10, police received a report of criminal damage occurring a the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive. The report indicates damage was done to a Jeep’s center console. The damage was valued at $250. No suspect was listed.

• At 10:58 a.m. on July 10, police received a report of $1,000 from a 59-year-old female. The incident took place at a Clark Street residence. No further information was listed.

• At 12:29 p.m. on July 10, a 51-year-old male reported his 9mm Springfield Hellcast handgun was stolen from a West Truesdell Street residence. No further details were listed.

• At 7:45 a.m. on July 11, police received a report of a firearm stolen from a local’s unlocked vehicle. According to the report, the gun was a Kiger 9C and it belonged to a 41-year-old female. The incident took place at the 300 block of Westfield Drive.

• At 3:46 p.m. on July 15, a 22-year-old male reported his firearm was stolen he left it at a residence on Charles Street. The report lists a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol as the stolen firearm. Two males (both aged 18) and a 25-year-old female were listed as suspects.

• At 11:33 a.m. on July 13, an 84-year-old male reported being scammed out of $18,000. No further details were listed.

• At 6:12 p.m. on July 13, police received a report of identity fraud occurring at a business on West Main Street. According to the report, the incident involved a forged check for $12,869. No suspect was listed.

• At 9:23 a.m. on July 10, police received a report a brown-colored 2017 Ford Escape being stolen from a Westfield Drive residence. A 35-year-old male was listed as the victim.

• At 12:04 p.m. on July 11, police responded to the 700 block of Crestview Avenue on the report of a broken window. No further details were listed.