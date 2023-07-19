Wilmington Public Library offers ‘Freegal Music+’ to all of its users

The Wilmington Public Library has joined thousands of public libraries around the world by subscribing to The Freegal Music+ Service from Library Ideas, LLC, according to a news release.

Under the terms of the agreement, registered cardholders can download and stream a select number of MP3-formatted tracks each month for free. The library subscription allows access to the music.

The Freegal Music+ service allows patrons to access a collection spanning over 18 million songs from more than 93,000 music labels worldwide including Sony Music, Epic, RCA, and Columbia. Freegal Music+ also offers a completely redesigned mobile app and website which utilizes modern application practices to ensure an easy-to-use and enjoyable experience, the news release states.

The free application is available for library cardholders and can be downloaded in the Apple® App Store and Google® Play store.

“With such a huge collection of songs to choose from, we anticipate this service will be a big hit with all ages, especially people who are accustomed to downloading music to their computers,” said Joe Knueven, director of the Wilmington Public Library.

Established in 2008, by several publishing executives, Library Ideas has over 5,000 customers in over 20 countries around the world. The company has offices in Fairfax, Virginia and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information about the Wilmington Public Library and access to Freegal, visit www.wilmington.lib.oh.us.