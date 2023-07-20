Delaney Schneder’s grand champion market goat sold for $5,485 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Landree Stump’s reserve champion market goat sold for $2,950 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Taylor Barton’s grand champion market lamb sold for $1,975 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Dakota Collom’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,025 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Wyatt Zurface’s grand champion market feeder sold for $1,580 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Taylor Barton’s reserve champion market feeder sold for $1,245 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Carton Barton’s grand champion market steer sold for $2,570 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Hayden Shumaker’s reserve champion market steer sold for $2,815 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Kiley Murphy’s grand champion fryer chicken sold for $4,190 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Kayla Beam’s reserve champion fryer chicken sold for $1,740 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Mallory Thomason’s grand champion roaster chicken sold for $1,240 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Makayla Thomason’s reserve champion roaster chicken sold for $475 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Makayla Thomason’s grand champion meat pen of chickens sold for $940 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Alia Hester’s reserve champion meat pen of chickens sold for $1,295 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Logan Fugate’s grand champion market turkey sold for $1,630 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Khloe Beam’s reserve champion market turkey sold for $1,640 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Kenzie Carrier’s grand champion fryer rabbit sold for $760 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Ansley Doyle’s reserve champion fryer rabbit sold for $1,715 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Taylor Baker’s grand supreme junior champion heifer sold for $1,835 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Emmie Danku’s reserve supreme junior champion heifer sold for $1,625 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Cora Buckley’s grand supreme senior champion cow sold for $700 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Cora Buckley’s reserve supreme senior champion cow sold for $400 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Kendall DeBold’s grand champion market hog sold for $5,070 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Reese DeBold’s reserve champion market hog sold for $4,790 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.

