Delaney Schneder’s grand champion market goat sold for $5,485 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Landree Stump’s reserve champion market goat sold for $2,950 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Taylor Barton’s grand champion market lamb sold for $1,975 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Dakota Collom’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,025 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Wyatt Zurface’s grand champion market feeder sold for $1,580 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Taylor Barton’s reserve champion market feeder sold for $1,245 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Carton Barton’s grand champion market steer sold for $2,570 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Hayden Shumaker’s reserve champion market steer sold for $2,815 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Kiley Murphy’s grand champion fryer chicken sold for $4,190 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Kayla Beam’s reserve champion fryer chicken sold for $1,740 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Mallory Thomason’s grand champion roaster chicken sold for $1,240 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Makayla Thomason’s reserve champion roaster chicken sold for $475 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Makayla Thomason’s grand champion meat pen of chickens sold for $940 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Alia Hester’s reserve champion meat pen of chickens sold for $1,295 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Logan Fugate’s grand champion market turkey sold for $1,630 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Khloe Beam’s reserve champion market turkey sold for $1,640 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Kenzie Carrier’s grand champion fryer rabbit sold for $760 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Ansley Doyle’s reserve champion fryer rabbit sold for $1,715 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Taylor Baker’s grand supreme junior champion heifer sold for $1,835 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Emmie Danku’s reserve supreme junior champion heifer sold for $1,625 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Cora Buckley’s grand supreme senior champion cow sold for $700 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Cora Buckley’s reserve supreme senior champion cow sold for $400 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Kendall DeBold’s grand champion market hog sold for $5,070 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.
Reese DeBold’s reserve champion market hog sold for $4,790 at the Saturday, July 15 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.