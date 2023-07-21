WHS grad Reed earns academic tennis honor at BW

BEREA — Wilmington High School graduate Caleb Reed is one of 11 Baldwin Wallace University men’s tennis student-athletes to be named as an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar Athlete.

To qualify for the individual honor, a player must carry at least a 3.50 GPA for the academic year and have been listed on the institutional eligibility form.

Reed, who garners his second honor, carries a 3.54 grade point average in business information systems. During his sophomore season, Reed recorded a career-best six doubles victories and two singles wins. For his career, Reed has tallied 10 doubles victories.

In addition, the men’s team as a whole earned its 12th ITA All-Academic Team Award in the past 13 seasons.

BW finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 16-4 and a record of 3-3 in the OAC. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the OAC Tournament semifinals.

The son of Steve and Tammy Reed, Caleb earned four varsity letters in tennis at WHS and was first-team All-SBAAC American Division two times. He also earned four varsity letters in soccer and was a four-year Academic All-SBAAC first team athlete.