De La Cruz homers as Reds sweep Diamondbacks with 7-3 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.

Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.

Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four-plus innings in yet another sub-par outing. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive. His ERA remains over 7.00 for the season.

The Diamondbacks got their first run when Reds first baseman Spencer Steer floated the ball over Weaver’s head and down the right-field line. Geraldo Perdomo scored from first on the throwing error in the fifth.

Carroll followed with a tying two-run shot to center. The rookie also homered during Saturday’s 4-2 loss.

Cincinnati regained the lead on Jake Fraley’s RBI double in the sixth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth. Steer hit an RBI single and Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and C Jose Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery) will begin a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday. If all goes well, he will return by Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64 ERA) to begin a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday.

Diamondbacks: Haven’t named a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) starts for St. Louis.

