Hannah Gordon, of New Vienna, — majoring in art studio – graphic + interactive design track — has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

